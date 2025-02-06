Comparing MLB fanbases to their NFL equivalent: Why Astros fans are like Chiefs fans
By Drew Koch
One of the biggest sports days of the entire year takes place on Sunday in New Orleans. Super Bowl LIX is a showdown between the Kansas City Cheifs and Philadelphia Eagles. KC will be looking to win their third straight Super Bowl championship, while Philly is hoping to avenge their 2023 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Both Chiefs and Eagles fans are known for their passion. And while oftentimes fans' allegiance to their city's professional sports team mimic one another — New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox would be a good example — sometimes one fandom might resemble another from a different sport and city altogether.
Comparing MLB fanbases to their NFL equivalent
So let's have some fun, shall we? Without matching the franchises to their location, which Major League Baseball fanbases most closely resemble that of their National Football League counterpart? While it's quite difficult (if not impossible) to dissect all 30 MLB and 32 NFL fanbases, there are some comparisons that are just blatantly obvious.
Chicago Cubs fans are the MLB equivalent of Detroit Lions fans
The lovable losers from the North Side of Chicago have suffered through some of the same pain as their football counterpart in Detroit. While the Cubbies were able to capture the World Series trophy in 2016 after waiting over 100 years, not much has gone right since. Both Cubs and Lions fans share the pain of coming so close, so often, but (almost) always fall short.
Milwaukee Brewers fans are the MLB equivalent of Buffalo Bills fans
The Bills Mafia is famous for alcohol-fueled mayhem outside of Highmark Stadium, but Brewers fans can turn the parking lot outside of American Family Field into a giant tailgate party. Both fanbases brave the cold — though the retractable roof is almost always closed in Milwaukee — and cheer on their beloved franchises while also sharing in the misery of countless postseason shortcomings.
Tampa Bay Rays fans are the MLB equivalent of Los Angeles Chargers fans
There are more fans of the opposing team on hand for both the Chargers and Rays than anyone wearing a lightning bolt on their cap or the light blue-colored jersey with the name and number of the player Tampa Bay just traded away for more prospects.
Houston Astros fans are the MLB equivalent of Kansas City Chiefs fans
The Astros banged their way to a World Series championship using trash cans and video cameras to skirt the rules, while the Chiefs have ridden the arm of Patrick Mahomes and the aid of phantom penalties and favorable officiating. But despite all the controversy, both fanbases can't understand why their teams are so disliked.
Colorado Rockies fans are the MLB equivalent of Jacksonville Jaguars fans
Rockies fans seem more interested in the amenities available at Coors Field than the actual baseball being played. It's the perfect place to go on a Friday night. The Jaguars have several swimming pools in their stadium. I rest my case.
St. Louis Cardinals fans are the MLB equivalent of Pittsburgh Steelers fans
Both the Cardinals and Steelers are steeped in tradition. St. Louis and Pittsburgh are both blue collar towns and the fans like for their sports teams to have a similar makeup. The two franchises have each enjoyed postseason success and are the stalwart organizations of their respective sports. The Cardinals and Steelers are both model franchises in their sports.
New York Yankees are the MLB equivalent of Dallas Cowboys fans
This one needs no explanation, right?