Complete list of Falcons free agents and the obvious looming breakup
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Falcons went all-in for the 2024 NFL campaign but ultimately fell significantly short of their goals. Suddenly, they're staring down the barrel of a long offseason, giving them ample time to reflect on what went wrong and how to fix it.
After Week 9, the Falcons held a two-game lead over the eventual division-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and the head-to-head tiebreaker). Yet, they squandered a prime opportunity to secure the NFC South, which they were considerable favorites to do before the season. Moreover, Atlanta missed the playoffs entirely, further rubbing salt in the wound.
How things transpired for the Falcons during this year's stretch run can only be described as an utter disaster. Nevertheless, their response to the catastrophic meltdown will tell us a lot about the organization and leadership in place, starting with free agency.
Several members of the Falcons are slated to hit the open market this spring. Below, we identified all of them, highlighting some key players with uncertain futures in Atlanta.
Complete list of Falcons free agents
Player
Position
Matt Judon
OLB
Justin Simmons
FS
Lorenzo Carter
OLB
Mike Hughes
CB
Richie Grant
S
Kentavius Street
DE
Rondale Moore
WR
Antonio Hamilton
CB
Khadarel Hodge
WR
Ross Dwelley
TE
James Smith-Williams
DE
Storm Norton
RT
Eddie Goldman
DT
Drew Dalman
C
Harrison Hand
CB
Ryan Neuzil
C
Nathan Landman
ILB
Liam McCullough
LS
Kyle Hinton
G
Ta'Quon Graham
DT
Avery Williams
RB
Micah Abernathy
S
Dee Alford
S
Bolded names are restricted free agents.
After sending their 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots for Matt Judon last offseason, the veteran outside linebacker underperformed in Atlanta. He was brought in to fill a longtime need and operate as the team's primary pass rusher. But Pro Football Focus (PFF) deemed him one of the lowest-graded edge players in that department (and overall). Turning 33 this summer, his aging decline is palpable. The Falcons likely realize this and will act accordingly.
Like Judon, fellow 2024 offseason splash acquisition and safety Justin Simmons is also headed for free agency. The two-time Pro Bowl safety joined the Falcons on a one-year, $8 million contract but underachieved compared to his usual standards. With that in mind, the Falcons could look to replace him, barring a team-friendly deal.
Meanwhile, retaining center Drew Dalman should be a high priority for the Falcons. Despite missing most of the season due to a high-ankle sprain, he's proven as a core piece of Atlanta's offensive line, arguably their strongest unit. By PFF's metrics, the 26-year-old was one of the best players at his position in 2024.
The Kirk Cousins breakup looms largely over the Falcons
Of course, we can't talk about Atlanta's season without mentioning quarterback Kirk Cousins. Signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract (including $100 million in guaranteed money) made them comfortable pushing their chips forward. Alas, that backfired miserably and his late-season benching effectively severed the relationship.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that executives across the league are "fully expecting" the Falcons to release him by March 17. His $10 million roster bonus is due on that date, marking a soft deadline to move on from the 36-year-old.
Atlanta pivoting from Cousins to his eventual successor, Michael Penix Jr., with their season on the line was a strong message. Notably, the former was caught off guard (and not thrilled) when the Falcons spent the eighth overall pick of the 2024 draft on the latter.
Tying for the league lead in interceptions (16) in only 14 starts, Cousins constantly made mistakes in his inaugural campaign with the Falcons. His lack of mobility and dwindling arm strength was apparent, especially once Penix supplanted him. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he's ostensibly as good as gone.