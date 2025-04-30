Connor Hellebuyck vows playoff woes are behind him with major Game 5 guarantee

The Winnipeg Jets were the NHL's best team in the 2024-25 regular season, racking up 116 standings points over 56 wins. The next-closest team (the Washington Capitals) was five points and as many wins behind them.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was a major factor in Winnipeg's success this year, earning himself league MVP buzz and the honor of being a Vezina Trophy finalist (and the favorite to win it). His 2.00 GAA and .925 save percentage led to a whopping 47 wins in 63 games played.

However, since the Stanley Cup playoffs have begun, Hellebuyck has been a shell of himself. The Jets took a 2-0 series lead over the wildcard St. Louis Blues (considered the hottest team in hockey coming out of the 4 Nations Faceoff) but the two performances following those wins have been suboptimal to say the least.

Winnipeg lost Games 3 and 4 by a combined 12-3 score line, with Hellebuyck giving up an additional three tallies in the first two contests. That's hardly Vezina Trophy-caliber play.

Connor Hellebuyck guarantees better play in Game 5 against Blues

On Tuesday, ahead of Game 5 back home in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Hellebuyck spoke to reporters about his costly mini-slump in the series and made a bold yet not surprising promise.

“Am I going to be better? I am going to be better," he said confidently. "I’ve studied goaltending extremely hard. I’ve probably studied the most out of anyone in this world, so I know what to do and how to get my best game. So that’s what I’m looking forward to do.”

He added that despite his poor play, the team hasn't lost any of its drive or momentum.

“You don’t love giving up that many goals, but we’re 2-2 in the series. That’s all that matters. Win the next one,” he said.

It may not be Babe Ruth calling his shot or Mark Messier guaranteeing a Game 6 victory with his team's back against the wall, but Hellebuyck's assuredness will make for an extremely entertaining and critical Game 5 on Wednesday.