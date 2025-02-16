Cooper Flagg and SGA? Bill Simmons has galaxy-brain strategy to put Duke star on Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to assets.
The current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference boasts one of the best teams in the league behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while holding a stockpile of high draft picks to go with their young core.
Cooper Flagg is widely considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Duke star has generated immense hype and is viewed as a game-changing prospect.
On his podcast, Bill Simmons alluded to the possibility of the Thunder trading several of their draft picks to the team that lands the No. 1 overall pick for a shot at Flagg.
“What are they gonna do with all these picks,” Simmons said. “Could this be the year that they take that seventh, eighth, ninth Philly pick if that’s the pick, add like eight picks to it and just say, ‘Give us Cooper Flagg. Here’s the all-time motherload of picks.’”
Simmons added that Flagg's rookie contract would provide financial flexibility for the Thunder, as they wouldn't have to pay $30-40 million per year until he finishes out his first deal.
The Thunder have both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, who are poised to command massive Thunder contracts.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Cooper Flagg and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be a nightmare for the NBA
The Thunder are already an elite team with legitimate championship aspirations, but adding Flagg to their core would put them on another level.
Flagg is dominating for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9 freshman is putting on a show while averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and four assists a game while getting it done on the defensive side of the floor. He is undoubtedly a lock for the National Player of the Year Award.
Pairing him with SGA and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder would be a nightmare scenario for the rest of the NBA and make them title contenders for a long time. However, a treasure trove draft pick might not move a bottom team in the NBA to give them the number 1 overall pick.