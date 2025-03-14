Cooper Kupp cold water shows just how far Jerry Jones has let the Cowboys fall

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been available ever since the Los Angeles Rams informed him he was going to be traded before the new league year even started.

Since winning Super Bowl 56 when he led the league with 149 catches and 1,947 yards in 2021, he has missed 18 games due to various injuries. Needless to say, most teams had been just waiting for the Rams to release him rather than give up assets to trade him. As expected, Kupp was released Wednesday as the new league year began, officially ending his eight-year tenure with the only team that he has ever played for.

Still, he is expected to draw strong interest now that he has been released. One such team showing interest is the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed this morning that they have emerged as a sleeper team to sign Kupp as soon as today.

Developing: A sleeper team that has emerged and is now making a push to sign former Rams free-agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp is….the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources.



Kupp’s decision on where to sign could come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/z85bUuHBOi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

However, Schefter later tweeted the Cowboys are unlikely his landing spot despite their push. David Moore, a long time Cowboys beat reporter for Dallas Morning News also confirmed it as well.

If you are fantasizing about the addition of Cooper Kupp, don’t.



The Cowboys are not in the mix to acquire the WR, a person w/ knowledge of the club’s thinking told the Dallas Morning News.



It won’t happen. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 14, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys used to be the team everyone wanted to play for

Before the new league year began, the Cowboys signed Osa Odighazuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract without using the franchise tag. The fact that they retained their own free agent, who could have gotten more money elsewhere, raised hope amongst the fans that they were going to be more aggressive in this offseason.

Instead, they have aggressively settled for bunch of bargain signings. Running back Javonte Williams came from Denver on a one-year, $3 million deal. Miles Sanders, who was released by Carolina earlier this week, is also is expected to sign while their leading rusher Rico Dowdle left to sign with Carolina.

On defense, they signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, a former second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to a two-year, $8 million contract and also signed former Saints' 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner on a one-year deal. They also acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills, who was their first-round pick in 2022. They are adding former first-round picks who did not pan out elsewhere and hope they will pan out in Dallas.

While not adding Kupp is not the end of the world, Kupp showing no interest in Dallas shows just how far the Cowboys have fallen. To make matters worse, edge rusher Micah Parsons and former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who left to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, started a social media beef yesterday over Lawrence's interview, saying he is not going to win a Super Bowl by staying in Dallas.

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

This is not the first time a former Cowboy took a shot at the organization. Former tight end Payton Hendershot put Jones on blast over how he botched CeeDee Lamb's contract negotiation last season. And now, as soon as Lawrence leaves Dallas, he immediately gets it off his chest.

As more and more former players sound off, current Cowboy players will have a hard time ignoring the message of players like Kupp having second thoughts about signing with the Cowboys. The "America's Team" brand means absolutely nothing to the players when you are not winning championships.