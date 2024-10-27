Cowboys vs 49ers inactives: Week 8 injury report for Sunday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys will visit the San Francisco 49ers for a highly anticipated NFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. Before the season, many viewed this as a potential preview of the NFC Championship Game. That... seems less likely these days. There is still plenty of time for both teams to turn it around, but Dallas and San Francisco could end up duking it out for a Wild Card spot instead.
For the Niners, injuries have been their bugaboo. Christian McCaffrey hasn't played a lick of regular season football. Brandon Aiyuk is now done for the season, while Deebo Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game with an illness. Brock Purdy is an excellent quarterback, but he can only do so much without his usual complement of high-voltage playmakers.
Dallas has suffered a few meaningful injuries too, but their problems are rooted more in Jerry Jones and the front office's blatant incompetence. Rather than improving his roster after another early postseason exit, Jones decided to put bandaids over bullet holes and operate conservatively. He made a big show of the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb extensions, using those big-money contracts as a convenient excuse to ignore other points of weakness. The Cowboys cannot run the football, point blank, and the recent call-up of Dalvin Cook won't help.
On a fundamental level, the 3-3 Cowboys are probably more broken than the 3-4 Niners, but injuries will even the playing field and set the stage for an entertaining matchup between flawed, desperate "contenders."
Here's who won't be on the field tonight.
Dallas Cowboys inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Micah Parsons
OLB
Ankle
OUT
DaRon Bland
DB
Foot
OUT
Jordan Phillips
DT
Wrist
OUT
John Stephens Jr.
TE
Knee
OUT
Brandon Aubry
K
Jury Duty
OUT
Caleen Carson
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Ryan Flournoy
WR
Ankle
Unspecified
Eric Kendricks
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Marist Liufau
LB
Shoulder
Will Play
Nick Vigil
ILB
Foot
Questionable
Micah Parsons remains the obvious standout on this list. The popular DPOY candidate has been out since Week 4 with a high ankle sprain. He appears to be getting closer to a return, but the 49ers' dynamic offense won't have to contend with Parsons' constant disruptions on Sunday night. This is by far the most impactful inactive between both teams, and it leaves an already-thin Dallas roster in a bind.
DaRon Bland has not appeared in a game yet this season as he recovers from a gnarly foot injury. That means Dallas is without its best pass-rusher in Parsons and an All-Pro DB, so there are holes aplenty for Brock Purdy to exploit.
Longtime NFL vet Jordan Phillips will miss his fifth game of the season, while rookie tight end John Stephens Jr. still has not made his NFL debut.
San Francisco 49ers inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jauan Jennings
WR
Hip
OUT
Kevin Givens
DL
Groin
OUT
Jake Moody
K
Ankle
OUT
George Kittle
TE
Foot
Questionable
George Odum
S
Knee
Questionable
Deebo Samuel
WR
Wrist, Illness
Questionable
Deommodore Lenoir
DB
Illness
Questionable
San Francisco will be extremely shorthanded at wide receiver tonight. Brandon Aiyuk is already done for the season and Jauan Jennings will miss his second straight week with a hip injury. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable due to an illness, which left him hospitalized a few days ago. Even if Samuel suits up, there's a good chance he's not operating at 100 percent capacity. Tight end George Kittle is also questionable with an ongoing foot problem, so the 49ers' pass-catching corps is thoroughly bruised and battered. Plus, no McCaffrey either.
Kevin Givens has been a productive member of the 49ers' pass rush this season, netting 3.5 sacks through seven games. His absence will be deeply felt, even if the Cowboys' offense is somewhat one-noted and predictable.
Meanwhile, Jake Moody is slated to miss his third game with an ankle injury. Anders Carlson will step into his shoes. The former Packers kicker hit 2-of-2 field goals last week against Kansas City, with a long of 55 yards. He also missed his only extra point attempt.