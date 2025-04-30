Cowboys all but confirmed trade target after NFL Draft surprise

There were several surprises in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but perhaps none was bigger than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick.

This isn't to say that Egbuka wasn't worthy of being a first-round pick. I'm not here to say the Bucs reached with their selection; he should be an awesome NFL player for a very long time.

With that being said, though, the Bucs added a first-round talent that they really didn't have to add. Egbuka joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan as options in a very deep receiver room. While there might not be such a thing as too many weapons, so many mouths to feed in one offense could lead to the Bucs making a trade.

It's unlikely Tampa would consider trading the best wideout in the franchise's history (Evans), the player they just re-signed in free agency (Godwin) or the player they just drafted (Egbuka), leaving McMillan as the potential odd man out. He could be a player the Dallas Cowboys look to target.

Cowboys could target Jalen McMillan in trade after Buccaneers NFL Draft surprise

The Cowboys had an NFL Draft surprise of their own, drafting guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick. Getting a Zack Martin replacement wasn't a bad decision, but that pick did feel like a reach when it happened, and the Cowboys neglected their biggest position of need: wide receiver.

In Dallas, it remains CeeDee Lamb and a whole bunch of question marks at the wide receiver position. The Cowboys chose to ignore that position in the early rounds of the draft, leaving a trade for a receiver like McMillan as the best option ahead of camp.

McMillan's rookie season was a wildly successful one for Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old recorded 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns, proving to be a very reliable weapon for Baker Mayfield, particularly in the red zone. McMillan becoming a go-to weapon for Mayfield came in handy for a Tampa team that lost Godwin just seven games in and saw Evans miss some time as well.

This is a player that the Cowboys should be all over. Not only was McMillan productive in a complementary role as a rookie, but he's just 23 years old and is under cheap club control. The Cowboys need weapons, and McMillan might be the best option available right now. It really is a no-brainer, assuming the Bucs are open to offers.