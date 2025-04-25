Latest NFL Draft rumor makes Cowboys' Tyler Booker pick even more baffling

Jerry Jones is always going to be his worst enemy and the first round of the NFL Draft is proof of that. Not only did he draft a guard with the No. 12 pick, one he could have gotten in the second round, but he also passed up on trading down to look less foolish for taking Tyler Booker in the first round. Exactly what you wanted to hear, Cowboys fans, right?

The Dallas Cowboys had every reason to trade down and Jones instead made a terrible pick. I agree the Cowboys needed an offensive lineman and probably need some more before the draft is overwith. But with the No. 12 pick, they could have shored up a different position.

They also could have traded down to No. 25 and picked up more draft capital in the process. Look at the haul the Cleveland Browns got for the No. 2 pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars so the Jags could draft Travis Hunter.

That should have been an indicator right there that Jones and the Cowboys could have had it both ways by getting Booker if they really wanted him and getting more picks in this year’s draft. Getting Booker was a reach in the first round, but passing on a chance to trade down for him is pretty irresponsible.

NFL Draft: Jerry Jones gets in his own way after refusing to trade down for Tyler Booker

It was reported that Dallas and Houston had been in talks for the No. 12 pick for most of the countdown to make the selection, but they just couldn’t come to an agreement. Either Jones was being way too greedy or he was scared somebody else was looking at Booker.

He should have done better in trying to get a trade deal done. Booker wasn’t going to be the lineman that perfectly replaced Zack Martin. I know Jones is probably scrambling losing both Tyron Smith and Martin this offseason.

This wasn’t the move that was going to replenish that. Booker was an OK prospect, but didn’t have a strong pre-draft grade. According to NFL.com, he was graded a 6.38, which, by their metrics, left him as a developmental lineman.

Dallas doesn’t need a project at this point. They need proven pieces who will come in and immediately make an impact. Their championship window is closing — no matter how delusional it feels to say that.

Dak Prescott doesn’t have many high-level seasons left. He’s been wildly inconsistent even when he’s been healthy. To squander all that away for a draft pick was a massive gamble that wasn’t worth it. The fact that they could have traded down and still got Booker and didn’t, tells you everything you need to know about how the Cowboys are run.