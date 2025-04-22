Jerry Jones gives Cowboys fans trade hope they shouldn’t trust

Just when it felt as if the Dallas Cowboys were out of the spotlight, owner and general manager Jerry Jones revealed seemingly out of nowhere that the team has not one, but two substantive deals in the works. The trades could get completed before or after Thursday's NFL Draft.

What the trades are is unknown, but this is sure to get Cowboys fans excited. I mean, the possibilities are endless, especially with the team holding 10 draft picks in Thursday's seven-round affair.

While it's easy to get excited over what Jones deems to be substantive trades, Cowboys fans shouldn't fall into this trap again. It's hard to get behind anything Jones is selling at this point.

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones indicating that Dallas isn’t done in the trade market and outside deals are in the works:



“We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft. Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today.” — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) April 22, 2025

Cowboys fans should avoid giving into the hope Jerry Jones is trying to sell

Again, Jones could be referring to just about anything. From Jameson Williams, to Travis Etienne, to Trey Hendrickson, there are some high-end players available at positions of need. The fact that he could be referring to anything is what's scary here, though.

To say Jones' recent trade history has been bad would be underselling. It's been awful. This man traded fourth-round picks to acquire both Jonathan Mingo and Trey Lance in separate deals. He traded a couple of Day 3 picks to acquire Brandin Cooks. These deals did not age particularly well.

This offseason, we've seen the Cowboys acquire Kenneth Murray Jr. and Kaiir Elam in trades. Those players wouldn't be deemed substantive to most, but Jones is not your typical general manager.

At the end of the day, it'd be nice for Cowboys fans to get their hopes up. They get their hopes up every trade deadline and every free agency, only for Jones to let them down either with underwhelming moves or by doing nothing at all. Rarely has Jones even attempted to make a splash in free agency or via trade in recent years, which has undoubtedly contributed to Dallas' recent struggles.

If Jones ends up making trades either before or after the draft, there's little reason to believe that the players he'll end up acquiring are as impactful as he thinks they are, and the chances of Jones making one, let alone two deals in the coming days feel slim.

Cowboys fans are as delusional as any fan base, but it'd be hard to sell them on Jones living up to the hype. This really feels like Jones, an owner who loves the headlines, wanted to see his name mentioned before one of the biggest days of the year on the NFL calendar.