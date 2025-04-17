NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys 7-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2025 NFL Draft with something to prove and ten picks in their arsenal. Last year’s 7-10 record wasn’t just a blip, it exposed deep roster flaws and questionable depth of a team that sometimes gets too caught up in making headlines for the wrong reasons.

With Jerry Jones making plenty of noise in free agency (albeit nothing to get excited about) and the front office focused on draft capital, this year isn’t just another chance, it’s a mandate. Fix the trenches, find playmakers, and inject youth where age and injury have won the battle of attrition. This year’s Draft is a make-or-break moment for Dallas.

2024 was a rough season in Big D

Let’s not sugarcoat it. Finishing 7-10 is a gut punch for a team with playoff expectations. The collapse has forced a hard reset, including a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and a clear-eyed look at the roster. Rookies like Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe were thrown into the fire, with mixed results. The defense struggled under pressure, especially as injuries mounted. Restocking with top 50 talent feels like a lifeline for the Cowboys.

Primary draft needs

The Cowboys have a few clear needs heading into this draft. Wide receiver, offensive line, running back, cornerback, and edge rusher. CeeDee Lamb needs a running mate who can draw coverage. The running back room is a carousel, with no one proven to grind out tough yards. The offensive line is patchwork at best, and depth is thin. Cornerback is a house of cards behind DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. And with DeMarcus Lawrence out of the picture, the pass rush needs new blood opposite Micah Parsons.

Seven-Round Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft predictions

Round 1, Pick 12: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Forget the safe pick. Dallas needs fireworks, and McMillan brings them. At 6'5", 210 pounds, he posted 1,319 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns last season at Arizona. His catch radius is ridiculous; he boxes out like a power forward and can line up in multiple spots. He’s a red-zone headache for defenses and would be a nice security blanket for Dak Prescott. This pick finally gives Dallas a legit No. 2 option at WR who can force defenses to pick their poison.

Round 2, Pick 44: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Cowboys’ run game has been considered elite in a while. Henderson could be the answer. He ran for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs for Ohio State in 2024, showing home-run speed and the vision to create chunk plays. He also caught 27 passes, giving Dallas the pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and averaged 7.1 yards per carry in his final year at The Ohio State.

Round 3, Pick 76: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

With Lawrence gone and the need for more help on the edge, Umanmielen is a logical fit. He racked up 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 56 QB pressures at Ole Miss in ‘24, using speed and power off the edge. If you’re thinking “project,” think again, his advanced pass-rush moves and high motor could get Umanmielen some valuable snaps immediately on passing downs.

Round 5, Picks 149: Jalen Rivers, OT/IOL, Miami

Two picks, two problem areas. Rivers is a 6'5", 320-pound lineman with the flexibility to play tackle or guard. He started 35 games at Miami, allowing just three sacks in his college career. With the line in flux, Rivers brings size, strength, and the ability to slide wherever needed most.

Round 5, Pick 174: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

Zy Alexander brings a little stability to a shaky corner group. At LSU, he posted two interceptions and four pass defenses last season. He can play both man and zone coverages but excels in the latter. Alexander is not a lockdown CB1, but his ball skills and instincts make him an upgrade in sub-packages and a sneaky-good special teamer.

Round 6 Pick 204: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Kain Medrano stood out with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four passes defended showing off his solid coverage skills.

Round 6 Pick 211: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Dylan Fairchild brings SEC power and could eventually become a key contributor along the offensive line but needs more development to go along with his great athletic ability.

Round 7 Pick 217: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Arian Smith is pure speed running a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. Think return specialist and gadget guy.

Round 7 Pick 239: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Teddye Buchanan is a workout warrior which doesn’t always translate to the field but he’s a hard worker with a high motor.

Round 7 Pick 247: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Marques Sigle flashed at the Combine and could stick as a nickel or dime safety, adding depth to the group.

How the 2025 Draft class can reshape the Dallas Cowboys

This class could go a long way in resetting the Cowboys’ identity. Dynamic offensively, young and fast on defense. McMillan and Henderson could help take pressure off Prescott. Umanmielen and Alexander add the speed and depth desperately needed on defense. If the OL picks pan out over time, Dallas goes from patchwork to punishing up front. That’s the difference between another wild card exit (or not even making the postseason) and a deep playoff run.