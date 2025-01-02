Cowboys just narrowly avoided a doomsday scenario with Ezekiel Elliott
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys waived Ezekiel Elliott this past week, giving him the opportunity to sign with a contender. Elliott and Dallas remain on good terms, as Jerry Jones had nothing but kind words to say of Zeke upon his release.
"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones said. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."
With Elliott available to every NFL team – including the Detroit Lions, which could use a new RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs thanks to David Montgomery's injury – the veteran bell-cow went unclaimed. Now, this is a bad look for the Cowboys for several reasons, as no contender even thought about bringing in Elliott on his current deal. However, it also opens up another can of worms.
Where will Ezekiel Elliott sign? Cowboys avoid doomsday scenario
Dallas faces the Washington Commanders this week. The Commanders have little to play for, as they've already clinched a playoff spot. The Cowboys are playing for a draft pick, and not in a good way.
Elliott would have been useful for the Commanders about a week ago. Thanks to an injury suffered by Austin Ekeler, Washington was down a back. If Ekeler were out for the postseason, an Elliott-Dan Quinn reunion may still be on the table. You'll notice I said 'if', as Ekeler returned to practice this past week, eliminating any need for Zeke's services.
"It’s great to have him back. We just got done with our walkthrough not long ago and he’s had great workouts, all the speed of everything, but just to have him back on the field today was really cool. There’s a spring in his step for sure and we’ll go through the whole process today, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s, Friday’s practice, but we’re really pumped to have him back out on the field," Quinn said this week.
Washington also has Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield. The Commanders running game is set, but Elliott still needs a new home – preferably with a team that is playoff bound.