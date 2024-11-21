Cowboys depression sinks in for incredibly rich, injured QB Dak Prescott
It finally hit Dak Prescott just how disappointing this season has been for him. Inherently, he know this wasn’t his best season, but after watching the Houston Texans dismantle his team from afar, the realization hit of just how brutal of a season this has been.
According to a story on Pro Football Talk, Prescott did an interview with the Dallas Morning News and spoke candidly about the challenges he’s faced this season. Between the turnover spree he went on, to the losing streak, Prescott had a lot to reflect on.
With his season done, this will ultimately be one of his worst seasons since coming into the NFL. Even in 2020 when he got hurt after five games, he was playing better than he did this year.
And watching his team continue to struggle put it all in perspective.
Dak Prescott can earn his contract with redemption story following second career, season-ending injury
The good thing about Prescott having the chance to reflect on what went wrong this season, is it will help him focus on his return next season. When he shattered his ankle back in 2020, he returned in 2021 as a finalist for comeback player of the year.
He threw for almost 4,500 yards and threw 37 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions. That is the second best season of his NFL career. His best came last year.
How he responds after another season-ending injury will ultimately define his legacy in Dallas. And if he can lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs, Prescott can still show why he was worth such an expensive contract.
Before the season started, Prescott signed a four year, $240 million contract extension which kicks in next year and although Prescott hasn't proved yet that he earned that contract, he will have a chance to prove otherwise.
Prescott will have to sit in the coaches booth and watch his teammates play and be frustrated he can’t do anything to help. But the best thing for Dallas is that he gets 100 percent and comes back with a vengeance next year.
The Cowboys faithful fan base is counting on it.