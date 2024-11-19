Predicting the Texans' record with remaining schedule after win over Cowboys
By Jack Posey
C.J. Stroud and company routed the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 on the back of Joe Mixon's three-touchdown performance. The Houston Texans improved to 7-4 and remain in the driver's seat in the AFC South, two games ahead of the Indianapolis Colts. But can they carry this momentum all the way to the playoffs?
The Texans got back receiver Nico Collins last night. Collins was injured in week five against the Buffalo Bills and has been sidelined since. Prior to his injury, Collins led the league in receiving yards. His presence was felt immediately when he scored a long touchdown to open the game, but it was called back. Stefon Diggs is out for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury, but the Texans are set to get Will Anderson Jr. back soon.
The Texans hope to catch fire heading into the postseason, just as they did last year.
How the Texans will fare for the remaining six weeks
November 24 against the Tennessee Titans
Win — The Titans will travel to Houston to play the Texans in the first of two matchups between the divisional foes. The Titans have a good defense that gave the Minnesota Vikings fits in Sunday's game, but you cannot count on their offense to score points consistently.
December 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Win — For the second straight week, the Texans will play a division matchup. This time, they will travel to Jacksonville, but it should not matter. The Jaguars, like the Titans, have too many problems on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
December 15 against the Miami Dolphins
Win — I think the Texans win this game, but I will not be surprised if it is a close game. The Dolphins have won two games and lost two close games since the return of Tua Tagovailoa and the offense seems to be clicking with their gunslinger back at the helm, but the Dolphins' defense has struggled most of the season.
December 21 against the Kansas City Chiefs
Loss — Let me spell it out. Back-to-back defending champion Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium. Wintertime. Sounds like a nightmare for most (if not all) teams. You know it's going to be cold and the stadium will be rocking. It seems as if we've seen this story every year in the Patrick Mahomes era. And the Chiefs just find a way to win those games.
December 25 against the Baltimore Ravens
Loss — This game will be played on Christmas and streamed on Netflix for the first time, and now we know Beyonce will perform at half. The Ravens will travel to Houston to play in a rematch of last year's Wild Card round. Simply put, I don't think anything can stop the Ravens' offense consistently other than itself (fumbles, penalties, etc.) and the Ravens' defense looked significantly better against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
January 5 against the Titans
Loss — The Texans will play the Titans in Nissan Stadium for the final matchup of the season. The same can be said for the Titans here as above. Also, will they stick with Will Levs for potentially his final game as a Titan or make a switch to Mason Rudolph?
I think the Texans will end the season 11-6 and come out as the winner of the AFC South. This guarantees them a top-four seed for the playoffs and a home playoff game. It remains to see how the Texans will perform in the playoffs.