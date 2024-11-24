Cowboys devil magic vs Dan Quinn actually screwed them over: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The Washington Commanders may very well be in free-fall. If you can't beat the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys, do you really deserve a playoff spot? I don't make the rules.
Dallas defeated Washington on Sunday afternoon with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. The Cowboys had the advantage of knowing Quinn's system inside and out. However, the opposite could also be said of Quinn, who should've had a heads up on the Cowboys defensive play-calling.
Quinn has done a fine job in his first season as Commanders head coach. Washington has a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels who looks like the real deal. That's more than most teams can say, and Quinn has provided a sense of belief and leadership to the Washington organization they haven't had in a long time. Not bad for a backup head coach – don't forget the Commanders preferred Ben Johnson last offseason.
Dallas Cowboys win actually screwed them over
The Cowboys seemingly had a win in hand, only for the Commanders to come storming back. Daniels found Terry McLaurin for a long touchdown with under 30 seconds left. An extra point would've tied the game, but Sunday marked an important reminder that kickers are far from predictable.
A win is a win, and the Cowboys were due for one given their tough luck this season with injuries. However, one could argue that's not a good thing at this juncture – Dallas isn't making the playoffs, so it would be beneficial for them to receive a high draft pick instead. Every win they get bumps them further down the draft order.
Still, NFL fans couldn't believe what they were seeing in Washington.
There were plenty more where that came from.
Yes, the Cowboys won, thus putting an end to the Cooper Rush-Trey Lance debate once and for all. Dallas has its quarterback in Dak Prescott, but wouldn't it be nice to have a top-5 selection in next April's draft to go alongside that?
Apparently not.