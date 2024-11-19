Cowboys fans already mourning sad end of Zack Martin's career during embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys used to be impervious at home, in part because of Hall of Fame caliber offensive linemen like Zack Martin up front. The 2024 season is different, because the Cowboys are making a habit of getting punked at home with guys like Martin are clearly on the decline.
Monday's loss to the Houston Texans, 34-10, contributed to a six-game home losing streak. It also represented all that's wrong with the Cowboys. Staying on theme, AT&T Stadium was literally falling apart before kickoff as metal debris fell down from the roof. The vibes weren't better by gametime. A crowd with heavy Texans presence watched as Houston toyed with the home team before well and truly blowing them out.
The Texans finished the night with five sacks, one of which came at the expense of Martin. The perennial All-Pro got beat so bad, even Cowboys fans had to admit he might be cooked.
Rumors of Martin's retirement have been swirling since the summer, but Micah Parsons reignited them this past week by talking about wanting to salvage the season for veterans like Martin. He made it sound like this might be a last hurrah for the guard.
Retirement might not be Martin's choice at this point. He went down with an ankle injury and had to exit the game late. Between seeing him get burned in pass protection and watching him hobble towards the locker room with the help of trainers, Cowboys fans decided Monday was as good a time as any to eulogize Martin's career and the 2024 season as a whole.
Cowboys fans say their goodbyes to Zack Martin after MNF injury
Martin's injury didn't look good at all. He's a warrior who has been playing through injury this season. It's rare to see him concede that he can't come back onto the field.
It wasn't just Martin's injury. The whole game was a sad sight for Cowboys fans. Some gave a nod to Parsons, who created some controversy by hinting that this season would be Martin's last.
Frankly the Cowboys didn't play like they had any sort of motivation to turn the season around for their veterans. At the same time, those veterans like Martin contributed to the problems.
In the end, all fans could do is recognize Martin's illustrious career while apologizing for wasting it.
The Cowboys drafted Martin in the first round in 2014. He was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, failing to achieve one of those accolades just once before this year.
Only Martin can decide when his career is officially over, but everyone knows where this is heading.