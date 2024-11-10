Desperate Cowboys fans want Trey Lance at QB after only two Cooper Rush series
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys are rolling with longtime backup quarterback Cooper Rush until the wheels fall off. Dak Prescott could be out for the remainder of the regular season, and is reportedly considering surgery.
However, Rush is not the only qualified backup on the Cowboys roster. Trey Lance, a former top-five pick himself, would like an opportunity. After practice this week, Lance made it clear he'll be ready if he's called upon.
“I’d love the opportunity to get on the field any way I can, if that’s what Coach thinks is best. … I feel like I’m in a real good spot right now," Lance said. When asked how high his confidence level is in the Cowboys offense, Lance replied "as high as it can get.”
Rush fumbled in his first drive of the game against the Eagles, and Cowboys fans have apparently seen enough.
Should the Dallas Cowboys bench Cooper Rush for Trey Lance? Not so fast
Lance had some impressive moments this preseason, but he also proved to be turnover-prone. Against a team like the Eagles – which while flawed is still favored to contend for an NFC Wild Card spot – Dallas can ill-afford such mistakes. Rush is the safer option, which is why he's in this position to begin with.
Don't tell Cowboys fans that, though. Supporters of America's Team are tired of losing, and would prefer to see what they have in Lance before it's too late.
I'm going to go out on a limb and say this isn't the Cowboys year. As Mike McCarthy's team stares 3-6 in the face with a litany of injuries, it could serve them well to start Lance at some point, especially of the offense struggles under Rush.
Nonetheless, this doesn't seem like the right game to do so. Lance didn't prepare to be the starting quarterback all week, while Rush did. Inserting him now would be setting the former North Dakota State QB up for failure.
Lance is still just 24 years old. He's an unfinished product, and perhaps he could perform well enough to earn a backup spot next season, either in Dallas or with another QB-needy team. Playing him against the Eagles defense doesn't strike me as a good decision just yet. Let Rush struggle over the course of a full game, and then make the call.