Cowboys fans learn Micah Parsons contract drama could always be worse

With the the star edge rusher market in a state of flux, it is interesting to see what side of the line Micah Parsons is on for the Dallas Cowboys. Rather than skip mandatory OTAs like Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt are doing with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Parsons being at OTAs matters. It tells me a deal will eventually get done between the star edge rusher and the Joneses.

While it would have been to the benefit of everyone involved for the Cowboys to have Parsons extended already, at least Dallas does not find itself in as acrimonious of a situation brewing in Cincinnati, and to some degree in Pittsburgh, with their star pass rusher. Owner Jerry Jones loves to win the press conference more than games themselves. This is why a deal shall take its sweet time.

What I am implying is Dallas would be in a far better spot entering OTAs if they would have extended Parsons already like the Las Vegas Raiders did with Maxx Crosby and what the Cleveland Browns did with Myles Garrett months ago. Crosby was on the fence about returning to Las Vegas. Garrett was ready to leave Cleveland. It is amazing what millions of dollars can do to one's stances. Money talks!

The last thing Dallas should want is for the Parsons situation to become akin to Hendrickson's mess.

Micah Parsons situation does not have to be that of Trey Hendrickson's

Here is some more of that attention you ordered! That should be emblazoned on a plaque outside of Jones' office in The Star in Frisco. Why win when you can steal the headlines from somebody else? While The Joneses should be thanking their lucky stars that the mess Cincinnati has created involving Hendrickson has taken some pressure off the Parsons situation, how sure are we of this?

What I am getting at is seemingly every star Cowboys player of note over the last several years has run into a painfully frustrating situation about getting a contract extension. They are highly publicized and excruciatingly drawn out. In the end, Jones always does what he does and pays his players what they are worth. It is entirely a media ploy, but exhausting to cover, endure and anything of that nature.

Not to say it is a fireable offense for the Cowboys to let Parsons go to market, but nobody has the job security of an owner. Optically, how bad would that look for the Cowboys if Parsons spent the rest of his prime playing for somebody else? Dallas does a great job of drafting players, much like the Bengals do. Where they always do a far better job is eventually taking care of their own star players.

Dallas is not perfect, but I have seen enough in recent history to let me know a deal will get done.