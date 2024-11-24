Cowboys gifted the worst announcer jinx of all-time on missed Commanders PAT
By Mark Powell
The Washington Commanders went full surrender cobra on Sunday afternoon. Washington nearly completed a comeback for the ages against the Dallas Cowboys, as Jayden Daniels completed an 86-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with less than a minute remaining. An extra point would've tied the game.
You'll notice I said would, not did. Unfortunately for Washington, Commanders kicker Austin Seibert was not up for the challenge. As great as NFL kickers are at their job – Seibert included on most days – everything can change with a poor snap. Seibert's timing was thrown off, and he shanked the kick wide left. It was never all that close.
While those in the stadium and on the field didn't have to deal with the broadcast of such an event, FOX Sports Joe Davis unintentionally jinxed Siebert prior to what would've been the game-tying kick.
"Before anyone on Washington gets too fired up, remember, we've seen a missed PAT already," Davis said.
Awesome, Joe! Thanks for the reminder. Washington did get too excited, as the entire sideline was jumping up and down. Most the players assumed an extra point was a guarantee. It was not.
Cowboys helped by the worst announcer jinx of all-time against Commanders
Washington got the ball back momentarily with enough time for Daniels to heave one towards the end zone. While Daniels was able to complete a Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears a few weeks back, asking him to complete such a feat twice was always unrealistic.
The loss drops Washington to 7-5 on the season, and what once looked like a team capable of winning the NFC East is left scrambling for a Wild Card spot as of this writing. The Eagles have a chance to extend their division lead to three games with a win on Sunday night.
As for the Cowboys, though they did the rival Eagles a favor on Sunday, a win isn't necessarily good news. Dallas isn't making the playoffs this season, despite some unrealistic scenarios in favor of such a comeback. A high draft pick would do them some good heading into the 2025 campaign with a healthy Dak Prescott.
Yet, so many Cowboys contributors have a lot to play for, including Mike McCarthy, who is coaching for his job. They deserve credit for pulling out a tough win on the road, as lucky as it was.