Cowboys hidden gem rookie WR looking to turn heads in minicamp

NFL and especially Dallas Cowboys fans are always looking for the next breakout star and sometimes, the answer isn’t a household name. Traeshon Holden, an undrafted free agent wide receiver, arrived in Dallas with little fanfare, but he’s quickly making a case that he could be the next great underdog story.

Holden’s size, work ethic, and rookie minicamp performance have caught the eyes of coaches and media alike. For a team in desperate need of new playmakers, his rise is impossible to ignore.

Traeshon Holden’s journey from draft snub to Cowboys' newest wideout

Traeshon Holden’s path to the NFL wasn’t smooth. He spent his college years with powerhouse programs, Alabama and Oregon, putting up strong numbers, 82 catches, 1,170 yards, and 11 touchdowns at Oregon in 2024. Yet when the NFL Draft rolled around, Holden’s name was not called.

This snub seems to have lit a fire under him. Holden signed with the Cowboys for a $3,000 bonus, minimal by NFL standards, but he’s walked in with a chip on his shoulder. He’s taken this opportunity starting with rookie camp as a chance to prove the doubters wrong, promising to make his presence felt with a “coming for heads” mentality.

Holden’s football pedigree is clear. At Alabama, he learned from elite coaches and faced top competition in the SEC. The switch to Oregon unlocked more of his potential. Under position coach Junior Adams, Holden became a reliable target, especially in clutch moments.

His senior year was his most productive, where he posted 45 catches for 718 yards, averaging 16 yards per reception and five touchdowns. Holden showed he could stretch the field and win in contested situations, making him an intriguing prospect despite going undrafted.

Motivation after going undrafted

Holden hasn’t hidden his disappointment about being passed over in the draft. He’s spoken publicly about feeling “disrespected,” channeling that slight into extra work on the field. The modest signing bonus only highlights his underdog status.

“I was hurt,” Holden said. “That 24-hour rule, I was hurting. But now, I’m here, and I’m ready to make it happen. I’ll do what I can to show everybody that I belong … (I want) to prove everybody wrong. Everybody. I’m coming for heads. That’s it.”

Holden’s mindset is simple. Every rep, every catch, every meeting is a new audition. That drive stood out during the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp, where he was one of the most competitive players on the field.

Turning heads at rookie minicamp

Traeshon Holden wasted no time making an impression at Dallas’ rookie minicamp. Coaches and reporters highlighted his physical presence — standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 205 pounds, he already looks the part of an NFL wideout. Holden’s hands were reliable, especially in traffic and red zone drills, and his physicality sets him apart from other rookie receivers. The coaching staff, including Junior Adams (his former college coach), took note of Holden’s crisp route-running and willingness to go across the middle.

Holden stands out for more than just his size. He has a knack for winning jump balls, using his frame to shield defenders and high-point passes. During minicamp, he made several highlight-worthy catches in contested situations, showing off his body control and toughness.

His rapport with Adams helps, as the coach knows what buttons to push and how to get the best out of Holden. While Holden’s straight-line speed (4.57-second 40) isn’t elite, his technique and reliable hands give him an edge in tight spaces, especially on third down and in the red zone. Guys like Jerry Rice and Cris Carter weren’t blazing fast either, however, both carved out Hall of Fame careers. Not to compare Holden to those two, but the fastest receivers aren’t always the most successful.

Holden’s journey hasn’t been without bumps. He had a disciplinary incident at Oregon, resulting in a suspension. Instead of letting it define him, Holden has taken accountability and shown that he’s grown following that encounter. The Cowboys’ staff has praised his maturity and willingness to learn. These are important traits that matter in a locker room.

Holden’s path to making the team

Dallas enters the 2025 season with one of the NFL’s deeper receiver rooms. CeeDee Lamb sits atop the depth chart, followed by newly acquired George Pickens, then Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo and several others. Traeshon Holden isn’t guaranteed a roster spot, but his unique mix of size and grit stands out among the backups.

Holden also benefits from the Cowboys’ history of turning undervalued receivers into contributors. Players like Miles Austin and Cole Beasley started as long shots too. So, Holden making the team and actually making an impact isn’t so farfetched.

Right now, Holden slots in behind established starters. He’s battling for one of the final receiver spots, likely aiming for WR5 or a place on the practice squad. Where Holden separates himself is as a potential red zone threat and dependable possession receiver, roles which the Cowboys lacked last season.