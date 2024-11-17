There’s one obvious roadblock to Cowboys ideal Mike McCarthy replacement
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys are not a good football team, but they still have the brand to fall back on. Unfortunately, with that brand comes a stubborn nature from ownership. Jerry Jones has never been one to accept change, and he's not about to start.
Dallas' dream Mike McCarthy replacement could very well be available. McCarthy's Cowboys are 3-6 on the season and play Monday night against the Houston Texans. Dak Prescott is out for the season, meaning Cooper Rush and Trey Lance will be the primary quarterbacks for a team that was already underachieving.
Whether Rush or Lance should be taking those snaps doesn't really matter at this point to McCarthy. He was on the hot seat entering the season. His pitch to stay will likely be that Prescott was injured most of the year. McCarthy is capable enough to lead Dallas back to the playoffs in 2025, but is that really their goal?
Cowboys ideal replacement for Mike McCarthy might not be realistic for either side
Dallas never really had an opening last offseason, but if McCarthy is let go following the 2024-24 campaign, Bill Belichick should be interested. Belichick is in his 70's and is not a long-term answer. However, what he can be is a bridge to a Super Bowl with the right team. The Cowboys have a capable roster when healthy – one Belichick would love to have at his disposal. So, what's the issue?
Well, Jerry Jones has never been one to relinquish control, which is something Belichick would prefer. During his time with the Patriots, Belichick served as head coach and general manager. While he might not expect ALL the control in Dallas, he'd like a say, and that is something Jones has not given McCarthy or any coach, for that matter. Jones trusts himself, Stephen Jones and his right-hand man Will McClay to make the right moves.
Perhaps Belichick will be fine with the power dynamic in Dallas. His not-so-distant past suggests the opposite.