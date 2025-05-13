Cowboys insider fuels speculation around Pro Bowl RB addition

Nick Chubb is one of the most recognizable names among NFL running backs and his free agency in 2025 has Cowboys fans talking. After a devastating knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024, Chubb’s future is clouded by uncertainty. At the same time, the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield remains up in the air, especially after a season where their running game failed to carry its weight. Now, the only question is whether signing Chubb makes sense for Dallas.

Current Cowboys running back situation

Last season, the Cowboys’ running game got exposed. Rico Dowdle left in free agency, forcing Dallas to bring in more options. Dowdle showed flashes but opted for Carolina over Big D. Dowdle finished the 2024 campaign with 1,079 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 235 carries. Deuce Vaughn added a little razzle-dazzle as a gadget player, rushing for 4.1 yards per carry in limited action.

Dallas also brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during free agency. They also drafted Jaydon Blue (5th round) and Phil Mafah (7th round). Looking at the current depth chart, it looks like a running back by committee group. It’s hard to see the workhorse in this group at the moment.

Rationale behind adding a veteran like Chubb

A proven veteran like Nick Chubb brings more than just production, he brings presence. Dallas lacks a back who can grind out tough yards and keep drives alive in short-yardage spots. Chubb has a history of converting in these situations and his reputation as a no-nonsense runner could help an inconsistent offense. However, all this depends heavily on Chubb’s health. He’s been injured the past two seasons, so keeping him on the field would be the first obstacle.

With a young offense and plenty of pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas needs a back who can set the tone, punish defenses, and close out games. Chubb checks those boxes when healthy.

Nick Chubb’s recent production

Nick Chubb’s 2024 return from injury was challenging. He played in just eight games, posting 332 rushing yards on 102 carries for a 3.3 yard per carry average. This is well below his career average of 5.1 ypc. He scored three rushing TDs and averaged just 12.8 carries per game. This was the lowest since his rookie year of 2018.

Chubb’s reputation has always been about power, balance and vision. When healthy, he’s among the league’s most efficient backs. There was an obvious drop-off for Chubb last year, but the injury and returning from one of the previous seasons had a lot to do with it.

Injury impact and potential role in Big D

Chubb’s 2023 knee injury and 2024 broken foot are major red flags. Reports from his camp show that Chubb is working hard, with viral videos showing him squatting over 500 pounds, but the reality is that Chubb is 29 years old and has a lot of miles on his legs.

If Dallas adds Chubb, he probably won’t be viewed as a bell-cow starter. Not anymore. The best-case scenario is a power-back, red-zone, and short-yardage role, where he receives 8-12 touches per game, not 20+. He can still offer value in a tandem backfield, easing the load on younger players and giving the offense a physical edge. But betting on Chubb to carry the offense for 17 games would be a misstep the Cowboys cannot afford.

Should the Cowboys pursue Nick Chubb?

Nick Chubb is not the player he was before these injuries the past two years, but his resume and work ethic give him a chance to help the right team. The Cowboys could use a veteran presence and more punch in their running game. If Chubb is willing to play on a team-friendly deal and accept a rotational role, he could add value to the short-yardage game in Big D and late-game situations.

But the risks are real. Chubb’s injury history and dip in explosiveness mean he can’t be counted on as a workhorse. For Dallas, this is a move that makes sense only if expectations are kept in check with a low-risk contract and there’s a solid backup plan.

Here’s the bottom line for Cowboys fans. Chubb could help, but he isn’t a cure-all and no longer the 1,500-yard RB of years past. He’s a piece to the puzzle but not the centerpiece. If Jerry Jones and the Cowboys go about this the right way, Chubb could be the hammer this offense has been missing. If they expect the old Chubb, they could be in for a letdown of epic proportions.