Sure sounds like we all fell for the Cowboys Jerry Jones distraction tour
Jerry Jones might have just pulled a fast one right before our eyes and we were too distracted to catch it. While Jones went off on radio hosts during his weekly segment after the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another embarrassing loss at AT&T Stadium, he played a chess move that even Dan Lanning might appreciate.
He made sure to keep the focus on him and off his struggling team that is not only limping into the bye week but may come out of it with more uncertainty than clarity. Jones made sure to put all the focus on him. That’s what he’s good at.
That’s why he’s the general manager, president and owner, right? So nothing happens with his team without his final say.
So maybe instead of bickering with radio hosts, he should be spending the next week where “America’s Team” won’t be disrespected at home again, trying to find the answers to deliver and not running away from the answers fans deserve.
Jerry Jones created this problem with the Dallas Cowboys and he’s the only one that can fix it
Jones touted his dictatorship mindset, claiming it wasn’t the hosts jobs to ask the pertinent questions that need answers, according to Jarrett Bell's opinion story for USA Today.
“I’ll get somebody else,” Jones said during the segment, claiming he’d replace the hosts. “I’m not kidding.”
He added in the story: “They have more of a right, really, than guys that, frankly, I’m paying to put a show on.”
The “they” was referring to the fans.
And there it is, Jones claiming that just because he throws his money around, he gets to control what people say. That’s not how this works. When you give yourself the power to make all the decisions and make yourself one of the most accessible owners, probably across all sports leagues, you also give yourself the power to answer the hard questions.
Even if you don’t want.
This isn’t personal, Jerry Jones. This is about finding out what you’re going to do to salvage this season before it’s completely off the rails. Remember, your Cowboys were supposed to be all in for 2024.