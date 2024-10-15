Jerry Jones is set to tank the Cowboys season for reasons only Jerry Jones can understand
When the Dallas Cowboys flop this season, there’s just one person to blame and that’s Jerry Jones. He’s the only one responsible if the Cowboys don’t even win a division title this year. Or if they don’t make the playoffs; or if they do make it, inevitably fall in their first playoff game.
Jones is content with mediocrity with his organization this season and it’s hard to see why. Does Jones really think the Cowboys are competitive to be one of the top teams in the NFC right now?
Let’s see, the Washington Commanders look like the Houston Texans did a season ago; for a quick reminder, they won the division and a playoff game last year. The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles will inevitably find a way to beat Dallas; or at the very least the Cowboys will beat themselves.
If the Cowboys haven’t reached rock bottom yet, Jones is certainly willing to send his team there.
The Dallas Cowboys will only be as good as Jerry Jones will let them
If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now: The Dallas Cowboys are being held back by their owner, president and general manager. Unfortunately for them, that’s the same person. Jones has made it clear he expects the Cowboys to win this season.
Yet, his actions are screaming compared to his repeated remarks of being all in.
Saying they aren’t planning on seeking any trades makes no sense when they aren’t anywhere close to playing at a championship level. Teams aren’t scared to run the ball at them, they aren’t threatened by their run game and Dak Prescott isn’t necessarily scaring defenses either.
There are plenty of things the Cowboys could do over the next couple of weeks to at least put them in a better position. Their defense isn’t anything close to what it was last year and their offense struggles to score.
But I guess Jerry Jones pairing a quiet offseason with a quieter trade deadline is the perfect concoction for a disappointing season.