Cowboys' latest running back addition shows that Jerry Jones has finally learned his lesson

Jerry Jones is finally starting to learn his lesson. It’s clear he’s realizing he must spend money in free agency to build a championship roster. In years past, he defaulted to minor moves.

This year, while no big splashes have been made, he’s actually taking the correct steps to construct this roster. Jones' latest moves included adding Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as a 1-2 punch in the backfield.

While neither back has that explosiveness we saw in Ezekiel Elliott’s first tenure or when Tony Pollard was a Cowboy, we also see that Jones is realizing he needs to build the roster through free agency first and then take care of the rest through the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys are finally moving in the right direction and it means Jones can use the draft in a much more productive way than forcing a running back in the first round.

Jerry Jones is actuallly moving the Dallas Cowboys closer to contention

The good thing with Jones addressing the running back position now is that he doesn’t have to take a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft. Even if Ashton Jeanty was there to poach, the Cowboys have bigger first-round needs than a running back.

Not only should they address a running mate for CeeDee Lamb, they should also take advantage of this deep defensive line class. With the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys have a glaring need.

Now Jones doesn’t have to waste a pick on a running back. This running back class also has more quality players outside of Jeanty, and the Cowboys could find their long-term answer in the third round or later.

As for the other needs they have, this draft could be just as impactful as the year they grabbed Micah Parsons. That year, the team was already solid, and the draft addressed a major need. In 2025, the Cowboys are in a similar scenario.

They could grab a playmaker at wide receiver like Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden or Luther Burden III to pair with Lamb on offense. Or they could look for a force on the edge like Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams or James Pearce Jr..

Dallas has finally made the right move in the free agency period to maximize the draft. Will Jones continue down a tentatively positive path, or revert to his old ways?