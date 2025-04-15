Cowboys news and draft rumors: First round rumors, Mazi Smith's future and Dak's recovery

The Dallas Cowboys are staring at another pivotal offseason. After a 7-10 finish in 2024. Jerry Jones and company have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and more holes to fill than optimism to spare. Wide receiver and defensive depth top the shopping list, but recent trades, free agency signings and relentless draft gossip have stirred up plenty of debate. If you’re a Cowboys fan hoping for clarity or some sign that the team actually has a plan, buckle up, the latest news and rumors aren’t exactly reducing anxiety.

What will the Cowboys do with the 12th overall pick?

Analysts love their mock drafts, and Cowboys fans have seen almost every position mocked at No. 12. The common thread is this roster needs help just about everywhere. Wide receiver keeps coming up but so do the defensive and offensive lines. And after some offseason trades and certain free agent signings, there’s even more confusion about priorities. With ten draft picks in hand, the Cowboys could stockpile young talent, but the top pick is under the microscope.

Wide receiver as a prime target

Dallas’ passing game fell off a cliff last season. CeeDee Lamb can’t do it alone, and Brandin Cooks looked worn out when he wasn’t injured. Aside from Lamb, no Cowboys wideout made any impact last season. No other WR caught more than 49 passes. Tight end Jake Ferguson was second on the team with 59 receptions.

That’s why Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona is trending as a favorite in mock drafts. He’s big, physical, and productive (he hauled in over 1,300 yards last year). Matthew Golden (WR) from Texas and Omarion Hampton (RB) from North Carolina are also in the mix. Dallas needs another warm body for Prescott to target so Lamb can breathe a little bit on the outside.

Cornerback and linebacker options

Defense was supposed to be a strength last year. It wasn’t. The secondary got picked apart and the linebackers didn’t fare much better. Adding Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray may help some, but nobody’s confusing them with All-Pros at this stage. Dallas still needs a reliable corner and a linebacker who can cover tight ends.

Rumors point to linebackers like Jalon Walker, who’s got sideline-to-sideline speed or a cornerback like Nate Wiggins, who has the versatility this Cowboys defense needs. With the way Dallas got roasted last year, it’s not a stretch to say another first-rounder on defense is overdue.

Versatility as an emerging trend

Teams are obsessed with versatility now. Dallas is no exception. The front office keeps hinting that they want players who can fill more than one hole, think linemen who can play guard or tackle, or safeties who drop into the box. Armand Membou from Missouri, for example, is a name to watch. He’s played up and down the offensive line and could be a hedge against Zack Martin’s retirement. It’s a safer play, but it doesn’t exactly get fans pumped up.

Cowboys moving up to replace Mazi Smith and other potential scenarios

The Mazi Smith experiment fizzled out fast. Now there’s buzz that the Cowboys could trade up, maybe even into the top 10 to snag an impact defender or receiver. It’s a bold move, but given how slow this roster looks compared to Philly or Washington, maybe it’s time to swing big.

Who would Dallas have to deal with? The Patriots, Cardinals, or even the Chargers could be trade partners. Dallas has ten picks, including four compensatory selections, so the ammo is there. But Jerry’s traded up before with mixed results. The real question is whether this front office trusts itself enough to get aggressive or if Jones is too scared to miss again.

If Dallas moves up, the targets are clear. Jalon Walker is the kind of linebacker this team hasn’t had in years—explosive, physical, and productive at Georgia. Moving up for a receiver like Luther Burden III is another option, but this would mean giving up significant draft capital, which is risky for a team that’s still patching plenty of leaks.

Dak Prescott’s recovery progress and team outlook

Dak Prescott’s health is the million-dollar storyline. Coming off a mid-season hamstring injury, his rehab updates have sounded positive, but we’ve heard that tune before. The backup plan is a competition between Will Grier and newly acquired Joe Milton III, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Jerry’s Cowboys haven’t shown much interest in drafting a quarterback early. They seem set on riding with Prescott, for better or worse. That’s probably why wide receiver, defense, and offensive line are dominating draft talk. But if Prescott isn’t ready for whatever reason, it could be another down year in Big D.

However, if Dak is healthy, Dallas has a shot to compete. If not, expect further mediocrity. Team officials keep saying all the right things, but faith in this front office is at a low point. The numbers show that Prescott, at full strength, is still a top 10 QB in most metrics. Without him, this team looks like a six- or seven-win hot mess at best.