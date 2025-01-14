Cowboys next head coach may not have option to bring back crucial defensive piece
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones decided they were going to dominate the spotlight this offseason. After initially blocking interview requests, the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Hours after beginning a head coaching search, Colorado's Deion Sanders was brought up as a potential candidate after reportedly speaking with Jones.
Whoever does end up being the next Cowboys head coach, whether it's Sanders (who didn't say "no" in a statement released to ESPN), Kellen Moore, or even Jason Witten, they may not have one key member on the defensive side of the team.
According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was contemplating retirement as McCarthy and his staff were in limbo, waiting for an answer on their futures.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer contemplating retirement
This was Zimmer's second stint with the Cowboys. Zimmer previously worked with the organization from 1994 until 2006, from a defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator. Zimmer would then move on to become defensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Cincinnati Bengals (2008-13). From there, he became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 until 2021.
While this year, the Cowboys defense had high averages in yards allowed (355.2) and points allowed (27.5) per game. But they did have 22 takeaways this season, which ranks 12th in the NFL.
Hours after Darlington's report, Zimmer told NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero that "all options are open" in regards to his coaching future, and says, "I really enjoy coaching." So, that makes things a bit more interesting.
Before returning to the Cowboys, Zimmer had served as an analyst and coaching assistant at Jackson State (2022) and Colorado (2023). Who was the head coach of those teams? Deion Sanders, who may or may not be a candidate for the Cowboys' head coaching job.
Of course, the decision ultimately lies in Zimmer's hands. He can try to pursue other coaching opportunities once his contract with the Cowboys officially expires. Or, he can choose to retire.