Cowboys NFL Draft news and rumors: Omarion Hampton rising, Josh Simmons and more

The Dallas Cowboys enter NFL Draft week with the 12th overall pick and plenty of buzz and speculation. Dallas has a lot riding on this draft and no real consensus on who they should take with their first-round pick. Many analysts think they’ll go with a running back or wide receiver but now a certain offensive lineman has entered the chat. Speaking of the o-line, Tyler Guyton is in the news this week as well so let’s get to it.

Omarion Hampton’s rising stock

Omarion Hampton, the bruising running back from North Carolina, has rapidly climbed up draft boards thanks to his blend of production and physical traits. At UNC, Hampton racked up over 3,565 career rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. His 6-foot, 221 lbs. frame and ability to churn out tough yards after contact make him a good fit in this crowded Cowboys backfield.

Hampton ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which may not be blazing for a running back. However, Hampton’s power, contact balance and ability to be a three-down back did turn heads. In a backfield already featuring Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, Hampton brings a workhorse profile Dallas hasn’t had since Ezekiel Elliott’s prime. With the Cowboys' red zone struggles and failure to move the chains late in games, Hampton’s inside running and drive-sustaining ability would be more than welcomed in Big D.

Last season, Dallas finished outside the top 10 in yards per game on the ground and finished second to last in the league in red zone touchdown percentage. The offense often relied too heavily on the passing game because of inconsistent run support. Hampton’s physicality and vision can change that dynamic. Among running back prospects, only Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty consistently grades higher, but Hampton's blend of size and proven production could give him a slight edge as a fit for Dallas at pick No. 12.

Plenty of uncertainty for Tyler Guyton

Tyler Guyton’s rookie campaign had plenty of ups and downs. He was pulled from the starting lineup and rotated with veterans, which led to questions about how ready he was for the moment. Renowned offensive line coach (guru) Duke Manyweather, who has worked with several Cowboys linemen, recently admitted he’s unsure about Guyton’s development. That’s alarming when the team is searching for stability along the o-line in general.

While new offensive line coach Conor Riley sees potential in Guyton, calling him a "tremendous talent," the pressure is real. Dallas needs Guyton to lock down a starting job and play with more consistency, especially after a rookie year littered with landmines.

Guyton’s uncertain future puts the spotlight on the Cowboys’ overall line strategy. Injuries and penalties hurt Dallas in 2024, with the offense stalling in crucial moments. Picking another tackle early, especially someone NFL-ready, would add insurance and competition. If Guyton takes that leap, the line could become a strength again. For that reason, it might be wise of Dallas to go after some insurance just in case.

Ohio State’s Josh Simmons and the No. 12 debate

Dallas has done its homework on Josh Simmons, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle from Ohio State. Despite missing part of his final college season due to injury, Simmons’ athleticism and tape stand out. He’s seen as a plug-and-play tackle who could take over if Guyton can’t get on track.

Simmons fits the profile Dallas covets, big, physical, and able to anchor an NFL line. If not for injury, Simmons may have even been a top-10 pick in this draft. With the Cowboys reportedly “enamored” by his upside, he’s very much in play at No. 12.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and other insiders believe the Cowboys could be leaning toward the best player available, not just a flashy skill position. The Cowboys front office should understand that a top-tier tackle could shore up the line long-term, especially with questions about Guyton lingering.

It’s a balancing act. Drafting a playmaker like Hampton electrifies fans and boosts the running game. Taking Simmons means Prescott has a cleaner pocket (hopefully) and more time to deliver the ball to his weapons. Each path has strong arguments and both would address critical needs, but the Cowboys simply can’t blow this pick.