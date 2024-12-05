Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who do the experts pick for Dallas?
By Criss Partee
As we approach the final stages of the 2024 NFL campaign, many are already looking ahead to the NFL draft in April. The Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams that haven’t been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention yet, but they are certainly on the cusp of it. Their most realistic chance of making the playoffs involves winning the last five games of the season.
With that said, it’s never too early to begin looking forward to where the Cowboys could go in the first round of the draft. On a team that has so many holes to fill that presents plenty of options on where to go with that first-round pick. As of now, Dallas would fall outside the top 10 somewhere between 12-15. That’s based on where they currently sit in the overall league settings and some of the mock drafts we’ve taken into account.
Addressing the offensive backfield
Whether it’s a first-round need or can wait until later in the draft, Dallas must address the running back position. The reunion tour for Ezekiel Elliott barely got off the ground this season as it’s clear his days with the Cowboys and in the NFL are numbered. Elliott might not be completely out of the league next year but his role will likely be even more reduced for whoever he suits up for in 2025.
In a few different mock’s for next spring’s draft, more than one publication has the Cowboys going running back in the first round by selecting Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. While RB might not be the primary need for Dallas, Jeanty would certainly add an explosive element to this offense that we haven’t seen this season. Since the position has seemingly had a resurgence, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cowboys follow this trend by selecting Jeanty if he’s still on the board.
Depth along the defensive line
Yes, the Cowboys need major help along the defensive line and in all honesty, it’s a much bigger need than their defensive counterparts. But the Cowboys could also use more depth along the d-line and some think they could turn to the University of Michigan once again, this time taking defensive tackle, Mason Graham.
In 2023 the Cowboys took DT Mazi Smith No. 26 overall and he’s just beginning to make some noise on the field. While some fans might not be happy with the Cowboys potentially selecting another Michigan product, Graham’s versatility and size would certainly help in beefing up a rotation that has struggled in stopping the run over the past couple of years.
Anytime the best player at a given position falls into your lap it’s hard to pass on him even if that isn’t your No. 1 need on the board. The Cowboys' defensive line has been riddled by injury this season, just as much as any other position group on the team. Should Graham be available whenever the Cowboys pick, that’s not a bad prize especially if it’s outside of the top 10.
Other areas of need
As mentioned above, the Cowboys have many areas they need to improve in for next season. The only position that really isn’t open for discussion is the quarterback. That mostly comes down to Dak Prescott’s contract extension he received just before the start of the season. Other than that, there isn’t a position group that can’t use upgrades on this team.
One of the major areas where the Cowboys need to upgrade is the O-line, most notably the interior. Zack Martin is on his last leg and it’s painfully obvious he doesn’t have much left to give. At least not at the level Cowboys fans had grown accustomed to over the past decade. Dallas probably won’t draft an -lineman in the first round but at some point, the Cowboys should be selecting at least two guys to fill holes on the line.
Wide receiver is another position the Cowboys could improve at since CeeDee Lamb has been the only consistent threat this year. Jalen Tolbert had the perfect opportunity to claim that No. 2 role and hasn’t done it. Brandon Cooks missed a few games due to an infection but even before the injury, he hadn’t accomplished much in staking his claim to the No. 2 WR spot either.