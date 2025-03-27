Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who do the experts pick for Dallas as free agency winds down?

As free agency madness simmers down, it’s time to get refocused on the NFL Draft. We’ve had mock drafts galore over the past few months but now it’s time to get down to it for real with the draft less than a month away. The experts are refining their strategy and finalizing their picks. So, let’s take a look at what a few of the big dogs on the NFL Draft scene think about who the Dallas Cowboys could select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

“No change on my Cowboys pick projection from my last mock draft. Hampton actually firmed up his first-round case at the combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and leaping 10 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump. He is a home run hitter who could spark something in this Dallas running game, which has been dormant for the past two campaigns. The Cowboys averaged 4.0 yards per carry over that time, tied for fourth worst in the league.”

“So, even after signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to low-risk deals, I think the Cowboys could draft Hampton. He is the kind of difference-maker they need at the position. He rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons.”

Mel Kiper is viewed as the “Godfather” of predicting the NFL Draft. He still feels the Cowboys will spend their first-round pick on a running back even after signing two in free agency. Kiper is the bar all these other draft experts have patterned themselves after and his word is still taken as the gospel by some.

While Kiper has gotten plenty wrong over the years, many of his predictions have come to fruition. While it is hard to see Dallas taking a back so high after signing two, you can never rule out the possibility, especially with Jerry Jones running the show.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

“With Ashton Jeanty off the board, I wouldn’t rule out North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton landing here. In this case, the Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a partner who can take the top off the defense and is more than just a speed threat.”

Daniel Jeremiah is going in a different direction than Kiper but staying on the offensive side of the ball. Dallas had so many holes to plug entering the offseason, but they still need to fill out that roster. Running back seems to be covered to an extent but they could still use another wideout. That’s where Golden could come in as one of the top receivers in this year’s draft.

“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points. Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches.

“Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.” – NFL Media scouting report

Field Yates, ESPN: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

“The Cowboys have a lot of needs, but wide receiver should not be ignored. McMillan's combination of size and ball skills would give him a real chance to become a star alongside CeeDee Lamb.”

Of all the skill position players, Tetairoa McMillan probably makes the most sense for the Cowboys with the 12th overall pick. He’s a big-body wide receiver at 6-foot-4 with a huge catch radius. He’d make the perfect complement to Lamb on the other side of the field forcing opposing defenses to pick their poison. The days of double and triple teaming Lamb would be a thing of the past if Dallas makes McMillan the pick.

“The projected Top 10 pick in next month's NFL Draft ran the 40-yard dash and unofficially clocked in at multiple times, ranging from 4.46-4.53 seconds, according to multiple outlets. McMillan's unofficial 40-yard dash time (4.48 seconds) reported by Jordan Schulz would've been tied for the 25th-fastest time at the NFL Scouting Combine, which McMillan didn't participate in. McMillan is also skipping Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas this week.” – Justin Spears Tuscon.com