Where the Cowboys would pick in the NFL Draft if season ended today?
After 11 weeks of the NFL regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are all but officially done, and the playoffs seem out of reach. Multiple injuries to key players this year, including franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, have the Cowboys sitting at 3-7 after 10 games. Jerry Jones’ squad is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with 7-4 Washington on the horizon.
As hope dwindles week by week, many have suggested the “tanking” to get a higher pick in next spring’s draft. There is no need to tank when the team isn’t very good in the first place. If the Cowboys continue to be the Cowboys, they’ll likely wind up with a top spot in the 2025 NFL draft.
Had the season ended today, the Cowboys would finish tied with the Carolina Panthers for the eighth overall pick. No matter where Dallas lands at season's end, they’ve got so many holes, that the best player available might just be their best route.
The offensive line needs lots of attention
This offensive line has seemingly gone from one of the best for almost a decade to one of the worst overnight. This group needs more depth but the interior line should be a major focus since future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin looks like his final days have arrived.
Martin suffered injuries to both ankles last week as it just seems like one thing after another for the seven-time All-Pro. He’s had a great run in Dallas since being drafted 16th overall in 2014. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Martin has been the best interior offensive lineman in the league for most of his career.
Micah Parsons has already expressed how he feels for teammates like Martin who everyone knows is at the end and has to suffer through such a horrible season. Parsons’ words truly hit home as this might really be it for Martin.
"Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin,” Parsons said. “And guys who might be on their last year or on their way out, because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
Another explosive receiving threat for Dak
For some, grabbing another explosive wideout might be the most important need heading into the draft. You’ve got CeeDee Lamb and well that’s about all consistently. It can’t be the CeeDee show all the time no matter what he’s being paid. Nobody else has stepped up this year to be that true No. 2 target so it might be time to go get one.
Since Jerry Jones loves finding his players through the draft this is a perfect opportunity to do just that. Brandin Cooks hasn’t played since Week 4 due to an infection in his knee. He was recently given the okay to return from injured reserve and begin practicing but he didn’t do much in the four games he played earlier this season. Lamb has talked openly about showing effort and fighting, which some would say we haven’t seen much of from the Cowboys this year in general.
"Obviously, being a receiver here, it's very tough [to lose Prescott]," Lamb told reporters. "But going out here and knowing that I've still got to showcase my ability, prove myself to my guys and uplift everyone that's in the locker room, and continue to fight within each and every individual that's out there. [It's about] having that effort."
Figure out the running back position
We can link this to the need along the o-line. They go hand in hand but drafting a running back in the top 10 isn’t always a must. You can find good RB talent much later in the draft. If there’s a chance to get a top lineman (interior or tackle) like Will Campbell from LSU or Kelvin Banks from Texas then you’ve got to go for it.
The Cowboys definitely need more help in the backfield but building that line back up would do wonders for the guys already on the roster as well. Ashton Jeanty could be an option for Dallas even if they finish with a top-10 pick. They did draft Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall back in 2016. And this is Jerry Jones we’re talking about so you should never put anything past him.