Giants are perfectly positioned to cause rival Cowboys maximum pain
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are waving the white flag on their 2024-25 season. With the benching of starting quarterback Daniel Jones and the promotion of third-string passer (and local hero) Tommy DeVito, it's pretty clear the tanking mindset has sunk in at MetLife Stadium.
But could it all be part of a master plan by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll with the blessing of patient owner John Mara? Probably not but losing as much as possible down the stretch can only do the organization good when the 2025 Draft rolls around in April.
According to Tankathon, New York currently owns the No. 4 pick. Expected Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will more than likely be selected first overall (Jacksonville Jaguars) leaving three teams, including New York, to fight over the top quarterbacks.
As it stands, New York would not be in great position to snag one of two highly rated passers - Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns who sit ahead of New York at the moment could plausibly make those selections.
But benching Jones to avoid having to pay a $23M injury guarantee next year and starting DeVito (who went 3-3 last year as a starter for New York) could increase the team's chances of losing enough games to climb up the board.
Giants' 2025 Draft pick could add insult to injury for rival Dallas Cowboys
Multiple reports and rumors have swirled over whether Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would take the Dallas Cowboys job if owner Jerry Jones does fire Mike McCarthy at the end of the season.
One team alum, Michael Irvin, is convinced he would if the team drafts Shedeur as its quarterback but there's just one glaring problem: Dak Prescott. He just signed a massive contract and has a no-trade clause. It doesn't matter if he's injured right now, there's just no getting around that elephant in the room.
Enter New York and its best opportunity to finally gain an edge over the team it has only beaten once since 2016.
There's little evidence to suggest Coach Prime would leave Colorado for the Giants head coaching job, especially since Mara has already made his decision about sticking with Daboll another year at least.
The only question that remains, if New York is on the clock and Shedeur is available, will Deion let the Giants pick him? If so, the whole rivalry and NFC East division would be put on notice from that moment forward. If not, it would probably feel like getting run over by a subway train, a repeat of Eli Manning-Philip Rivers at the 2004 Draft.
But even if their forced into picking Ward, the New York offense gets an insane boost under center. Could you imagine either one throwing to 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers?
Giants fans can feel bad about yet another losing season but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Will it be the way out or just another subway train barreling toward the fan base and franchise?