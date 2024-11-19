There’s one obvious reason why Shedeur Sanders and Deion aren’t coming to Cowboys
By Quinn Everts
It's mid-November, which means it's the time of year when Dallas Cowboys fans start dreaming about the next coach and quarterback of the team. This time around, that dream scenario is Deion Sanders as the head coach and his son, Shedeur, as the quarterback.
While the 3-7 Cowboys might be able to draft Shedeur in the first round come next year's draft — and will likely move on from Mike McCarthy when the season concludes — this doesn't sound like a crazy idea on the surface, especially if you ask Michael Irvin, who, according to himself, has good sources.
But there's a near quarter-billion dollar elephant in the room for the Cowboys named Dak Prescott. The current Cowboys quarterback signed an extension with the team before this season, including the largest guaranteed sum in NFL history at $231 million.
Coming off an All Pro season, that contract didn't seem so outlandish for the Cowboys, but with how quickly things have crumbled this season, now it feels like Dallas is stuck with Prescott and a subpar roster around him.
Could Dallas eat a lot of Prescott's money and still try for the Deion and Shedeur power combination? Sure, in theory. Teams have drafted a quarterback early while they had a veteran under contract many times before; heck, Atlanta did it this year with Michael Penix before Kirk Cousins had ever played a snap with the team. It's not unprecedented, but it would require something pretty massive to happen in the Cowboys organization that I can confidently say will not take place — at least publicly.
Jerry Jones would have to admit he was wrong
Not only would Jones have to admit that he was wrong in giving Dak Prescott a monster extension, he'd have to admit that he was wrong about what the team around Dak is capable of, too. Admit he completely miscalculated what this Cowboys roster is capable of, and admit a full reset at both coach and quarterback is the best path forward.
Is Deion Sanders a good enough coach, and is Shedeur Sanders a good enough quarterback to get Jerry Jones to admit he made a mistake? If they aren't, then I don't think anyone will make Jones put his hand up and take responsibility.