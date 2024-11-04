Cowboys will now play the waiting game on severity of CeeDee Lamb's injury
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys had a no good, very bad day against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. A 27-21 loss Sunday seemed to be enough reason to be glum but on top of it came some major injury concerns.
First, quarterback Dak Prescott left in the fourth quarter and was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Backup Cooper Rush was inserted to try and spark a comeback but even that got put on ice with yet another blow to the offense.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down injured after attempting to catch a pass in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, appearing to grab at his shoulder which hit the ground awkwardly. Lamb stayed in the game but owner Jerry Jones' post-game comments did not reveal any good news.
Dallas will be crossing its fingers CeeDee Lamb won't miss much, if any, time
ESPN's Todd Archer revealed Sunday evening that Lamb is dealing with a right AC joint issue in his shoulder and will have an MRI this week. He also said Jones was hopeful Lamb will be good to play in Week 10 since he returned to action against Atlanta.
I'm sure Jones is very hopeful, he'll need to be if his starting quarterback is dealing with a hamstring injury and might miss some time. The Athletic's Jon Machota reported Prescott said in his post-game news conference he "felt something pull. I felt something I've never felt."
That doesn't necessarily bode well and the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching on Tuesday. Jones didn't expressly say the team would be looking to make a move after Sunday's debacle but he didn't rule it out either, per Machota.
The Cowboys are in a precarious position now. Do they trade assets away for a high-profile rental in an "all in" kind of move, or do they stick it out and hope their current roster can fight through the pain enough (and win games) to make it to the postseason intact?