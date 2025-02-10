Cowboys get a preview of their worst nightmare during Super Bowl LIX
The Dallas Cowboys are going through it.
After Jerry Jones spent last offseason whining about the difficulties of paying stars, the Cowboys basically did nothing to improve the roster around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who he paid after months of reluctance. Next on the docket is Micah Parsons,
As he enters the final year of his current contract, Parsons has said time and time again that he's a Cowboys "for-lifer." That said, Dallas' rampant mismanagement and clear lack of direction is a concern. After letting Mike McCarthy walk practically on accident, the Cowboys hired a career assistant with zero buzz on the head coaching market.
Maybe Brian Schottenheimer is a hidden genius, as Jerry Jones keeps saying, but given his track record of coaching hires (and the rosters he's putting together), it's hard to take the Cowboys' owner-GM at his word. Dallas finished last season 7-10. A lot of that boils down to Prescott's injury absence, but the Cowboys were the worst running team in football and saw their vaunted defense sputter.
There is absolutely a world in which Parsons decides to pick up and leave. If he does, there isn't a more logical destination for the 25-year-old native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania than, well, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Micah Parsons gets first-hand look at Eagles excellence in Super Bowl LIX
Parsons has been on Super Bowl media row all week for his podcast. The Cowboys' linebacker, a Penn State native who grew up in Eagles country, would be the perfect fit in this Vic Fangio defense, which stifled Patrick Mahomes in the first half of Sunday's big game.
It would take extraordinary circumstances for Parsons to end up in Philly, either now or down the road, but the NFL is a league of chaos. "Extraordinary circumstances" are never out of the question, and Parsons wouldn't be the first rival NFC East star to find new life in Philadelphia. Not even the first Penn State grad. One can't help but think of Saquon Barkley enjoying his homecoming.
The Cowboys are teetering on the brink. If another season goes awry, confidence in the Jerry Jones era will evaporate — if it hasn't already. Parsons has his share of postseason disappointments under his belt. Watching the Eagles trend in the opposite direction, on the opposite end of the division, surely doesn't dull the sting. Parsons can say he's a Cowboys lifer, but when presented with a chance to earnestly contend with his hometown team, would he turn it down? Only time will tell.
This is a tough moment for Cowboys fans in general. It's an anxious time period in what is perhaps football's most ubiquitous and far-reaching fandom. The Eagles are good, y'all, and the Commanders are trending up with Jayden Daniels at the helm. The Cowboys can't afford to lose much more ground. Parsons is young now, but prime windows close quickly in this league. He will only get so many chances to impact winning at the highest level.
It's something to think about...