Cowboys rumors, news and notes: Micah Parsons price, Javonte Williams and more

Free agency has finally arrived in the NFL, and it’s already gotten crazy within the first couple of days. The Dallas Cowboys are getting involved early this time around but still have some of their own players looking for new deals also. Dallas even got a nice surprise regarding the draft, which we’ll discuss along with much more.

Cowboys get involved in free agency

This feels like a phrase we haven’t heard often in recent years. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys aren't making any, let alone significant moves in free agency for players who weren’t on the roster the previous season. Jones has been afraid to dip even a toe in the water for nearly a decade to improve the team.

But already this week the Cowboys have gotten involved in the free agent signing frenzy. Now it’s still not the way most fans would like but you’ve got to start somewhere. Dallas has a new running back on the depth chart, signing former Denver Broncos rusher, Javonte Williams.

Williams spent the first four years of his career in the Broncos backfield and played in 33 games over the last two seasons, starting in 24. He rushed for 1,287 yards in those two seasons with seven touchdowns on the ground along with 99 receptions.

Dallas also signed a couple of defensive linemen Solomon Thomas, formerly of the New York Jets and former New Orleans Saint, Payton Turner. On the offensive side, the Cowboys filled a need along the offensive line as well adding former Miami Dolphin Robert Jones. Again, probably not any names on most fans’ wish lists, but at least the Cowboys are engaged this time around.

Cowboys add compensatory draft picks

On Tuesday, the NFL announced compensatory draft picks for teams receiving them in next month’s draft. The Cowboys were blessed with four extra picks, adding three picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth. Combine that with the six they already had and Jerry’s club is up to 10 draft picks.

Holding all of that draft capital provides the Cowboys with plenty of options heading into the draft. They have picks in the first, second and third rounds but nothing in the fourth. With multiple picks in the fifth and sixth rounds that could provide the compensation needed to move up in the middle of the draft or higher.

This is where Jones loves to build his team, especially in recent years so he’ll have plenty of room to improve at the end of April. Then the Cowboys could also keep every pick and load up on depth which you can never have enough of. The injury bug bit Dallas hard last season so having that added depth is nothing to sneeze at.

Micah Parsons price going up by the day

Micah Parsons still doesn’t have a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro would enter the 2025 season essentially with no contract if the season started today. Once again it looks like the Jones family is set to wait until the last possible minute to re-sign one of their team leaders and stars.

With every day that goes by, that price moves up just a little bit. Parsons was eligible last offseason but was in line behind Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb who both got their money in the summer. Prescott actually had his deal finalized just hours before the Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

We could be looking at a similar situation with Parsons. Myles Garrett and the Browns came to terms on an extension over the weekend that will pay their All-Pro edge rusher an average of $40 million per year over four years with $123 million guaranteed.

So, you’ve got to think Parsons will be somewhere in that ballpark yet the Cowboys and Parsons aren’t any closer to getting the deal done than they were a few months ago. It’s clear they are trying to fill out the roster before backing up the Brinks truck to Parsons’ house. They’ve already restructured Prescott and Lamb’s deals so logical thinking would have Parsons getting his soon. But by now we all know Jerry Jones and company don’t always move logically in Big D.