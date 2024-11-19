Cowboys should seriously think about another skill position before Ashton Jeanty
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys showed us this season, it’s that they need a lot of help. They had depth issues on their defense, waited 11 weeks into the season to name a full time starting running back and have gone a month and a half without a win.
Not even having their franchise quarterback healthy could resurrect what’s left of 2024 for the Cowboys. So addressing what needs to be fixed is more about prioritizing than just choosing one. And while getting a running back in the form of Ashton Jeanty seems like the obvious answer, that may not be the perfect fix.
CeeDee Lamb needs help. And not just help from his quarterback, but help from another weapon around him that can open up the offense. Someone to help take the pressure off him while also opening up his game too.
If Dallas wants to have a better 2025, they should seriously consider adding depth to their wide receiver room.
Dallas Cowboys offensive problems don’t end with addressing running back deficiency
There’s been a lot of talk about the quarterbacks that will get taken in the upcoming draft, but there are some intriguing options at receiver the Cowboys could take advantage of. According to a couple mock drafts, only two receivers are taken inside the top 10.
That means if Dallas opts to pass on Jeanty or they’re forced to look elsewhere, they have some options. Emeka Egbuka is the latest Ohio State wide receiver that’s destined to be a first-round selection.
It may be risky to take Egbuka or even Luther Burden that high. But if they have the chance to get another weapon for the offense that’s not a running back, it could be worth it. After all, Lamb was a first round selection for them and they haven’t regretted that.
Jerry Jones is obviously not looking to spend drastically either with Micah Parson’s pending pay day, so getting a receiver in the draft might be the move. And there’s also Ole Miss’s Tre Harris who could be a great addition.
He has a similar body type to Lamb, which could open up a player like KaVontae Turpin as a speedster in the slot. Again this is all hypothetical.
The Cowboys have a lot of things to address this offseason and Jones is most likely going to use draft capital to be financially responsible. The offense needs some upgrades and there are some intriguing receivers out there that could be great complements to Lamb in 2025.