Trevon Diggs makes hilarious amends with local reporter after NSFW rant following loss
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season has been a difficult one for the Dallas Cowboys. As the losses continue to mount, tensions are rising and patience is wearing thin.
The Cowboys have fallen to a 3-4 record after their 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The defense has been fundamentally unsound and injuries have ravaged the defensive line. The offense seems to have no solutions for an uninspiring scheme and lack of viable threats behind wideout CeeDee Lamb. The special teams unit has been the only impressive phase of the game, particularly due to the emergence of kicker Brandon Aubrey and kick returner KaVontae Turpin.
Even the local media hasn't been safe from the team's frustrations. Just weeks after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened a reporter's job, cornerback Trevon Diggs confronted WFAA reporter Mike Leslie for questioning his effort during the team's Week 8 loss.
Trevon Diggs apologized to WFAA reporter in humorous fashion after heated exchange
Diggs made amends with Leslie on Wednesday and gave the reporter ranch-flavored Dee's Nuts as a part of his apology, according to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.
The humorous gift was a reference to Diggs' comments to Leslie during their heated exchange, which began when Leslie critiqued Diggs in a social media post.
Leslie posted a video of San Francisco tight end George Kittle's touchdown in the third quarter, which appeared to show Diggs' making a lackluster effort to prevent the score.
"What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?" Leslie wrote on X.
Diggs confronted Leslie about the post in the tunnel after the game.
"That's what you took from that?" Diggs asked Leslie. "You don't know football. You can't do nothing that I do. You can't go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy."
Leslie offered to discuss the play in more detail as Diggs walked back into the locker room, but Diggs didn't seem open to the conversation.
"We can talk about it more," Leslie said.
"Talk about deez nuts," Diggs retorted.
And that's how Leslie earned himself the gift of Dee's Nuts to soothe the tension.
Diggs finished the game with five tackles and one pass defended. He has just one interception and 28 tackles on the season. His production has been far off from his spectacular 2021 season, when he led the league with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. After earning another Pro Bowl in 2022, Diggs suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2023 season. Perhaps its taking some time for Diggs to return to form, but the Cowboys could certainly use some of his game-changing plays.