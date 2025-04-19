If Cowboys want to trade down in the draft, they should call these 3 teams

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they may ultimately make their selection at a different slot. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear during an appearance on “105.3 The FAN” that the team may be interested in moving down the board.

“I don’t necessarily see us moving up based on way the board is coming together but could see a situation where we move down,” Jones said.

The Cowboys already possess 10 picks in the draft, but their desire to collect more picks shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 2025 NFL Draft may not see as much demand for the top selections, which are typically highly coveted. Rather than being top-heavy with elite prospects, this year’s class features considerable depth. That may cause some issues for teams who are looking to move down in favor of accruing more picks.

It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys not selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden if either falls to them. If they don’t, trading wouldn’t be anything new for the Cowboys. Dallas has been involved in draft day trades in 31 of their 36 drafts under Jerry Jones since 1989.

Here are a few potential teams they could call to make a move on draft night.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is considered to be one of the best prospects in this year’s class, but he doesn’t have any clear consensus landing spot. If Warren falls out of the top 10, that could entice a team in need of a tight end to move up.

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the No. 14 overall pick, and the slight jump to ensure they land the talented tight end wouldn’t be too costly. The Colts are a run-heavy team with running back Jonathan Taylor and play plenty of 11 personnel packages. Despite their heavy formations, they lack a reliable option to help the passing attack. Although it wouldn’t be a significant jump to No. 12, Warren likely wouldn’t make it to the 14th pick.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Although Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter has taken most of the limelight, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron is a solid option that could convince the Arizona Cardinals to move up from No. 16 overall to draft him.

The Cardinals found success with a solid defensive performance last season, but their secondary could still use some assistance. Arizona allowed 7.3 yards per pass attempt last season, which ranked in the league's bottom third. Barron didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage last season and played nearly every position in the secondary during his three-year collegiate career. Pairing a versatile weapon like that with safety Budda Baker could cause headaches for opposing offenses.

1. Atlanta Falcons

The 2025 class is deep at defensive end, but the Atlanta Falcons can’t take any risks. They finished with the second-fewest sacks (31) last season and have not seen a player get double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley helped them reach Super Bowl LI during the 2016 season.

Although Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd and will welcome back linebacker Bralen Trice from injury, they could trade up from No. 15 overall to secure one of the top pass rushers in this year’s draft. If Georgia outside linebacker Javon Walker slips out of the top 10, the Cowboys could pick up an additional pick or two by moving back a few spots.