Craig Counsell won’t commit to Matt Shaw despite the Cubs best interest

Coming off a 83-79 season and missing the postseason, the Chicago Cubs were in the mix for big name free agents this offseason like Alex Bregman. At one point, Bregman was reportedly close to a deal with the Cubs but those reports proved to be false.

After Bregman signed his deal with the Boston Red Sox, the Cubs had to turn their attention to their internal options to address their third base needs. Once the Cubs sent Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith to the Houston Astros for outfielder Kyle Tucker, the choice for their starting third baseman should be pretty obvious.

Manager Craig Counsell is still having a tough time committing to a decision.

Craig Counsell not ready to call Matt Shaw the Cubs starting third baseman

Considering where the Chicago Cubs are at as an organization, now is the time to give fans a vision of the future. That should start with placing 23-year-old former first round pick Matt Shaw at third base. Afterall, isn’t that really Craig Counsell’s only option?

Shaw spent time a season ago between Double-A and Triple-A hitting .284 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. Obviously, this type of production in the minors doesn’t always translate to the big leagues (just ask Jackson Holliday) but Shaw has more than earned his chance to play every day in the major leagues.

Without necessarily revealing another plan, Counsell seems unwilling to commit to naming Shaw the Opening Day third baseman. Shaw is listed as the first option on the Cubs’ depth chart and will likely take the job, it is just odd that Counsell can’t say that openly.

"I just want him to enjoy the day ... come back feeling good and have a great day tomorrow," Counsell said of his expectations of Shaw.

The Cubs did sign veteran Justin Turner to a one-year deal who has a lot of experience at third base. However, the 40-year-old will likely see more time at first base or as a designated hitter since he doesn’t possess the range and agility he once did.