This creepy Kobe Bryant–Jayson Tatum coincidence will have you fully shook

Jayson Tatum looks up to Kobe Bryant. Tatum has once again followed in the footsteps of his hero.

Maybe it’s too early to mention feet.

This is what you call a coincidence. A super, ultra unfortunate one. An extremely unlikely thing happened.

Good.

Jayson Tatum just suffered the same injury as Kobe Bryant at the exact same moment

A user on Reddit pointed out an alarming overlap. Late in Kobe’s career and late in this particular Los Angeles Lakers’ season (2013, in fact. I’m glad you asked!) Kobe ruptured his Achilles during play. This took place with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.

You may or may or may not be aware that Jayson Tatum also ruptured his Achilles recently. The wild thing (like seriously, you guys, you don’t even get it) is that this injury also took place with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.



Jayson Tatum's love of Kobe and the whole mamba mentality thing are well known.



