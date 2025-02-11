Crystal Palace player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Doncaster?
Crystal Palace set up a south London derby in the FA Cup as they defeated Doncaster Rovers 2-0. Oliver Glasner's side will play Millwall at Selhurst Park in the fifth round. Palace got to the FA Cup final in 2016 and have a chance to go one better this season.
Crystal Palace–Doncaster Rovers FA Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Crystal Palace players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Matt Turner (GK): 7
The USMNT goalkeeper had a quiet evening but denied Doncaster when called upon. His passing was also very good.
Marc Guehi (CB): 7
The Palace captain led by example and helped keep Doncaster forward Billy Sharp at bay.
Chris Richards (CB): 7
Palace's USMNT defender was solid but his passing was mixed. He also could have been more dominant in his aerial duels.
Maxence Lacroix (CB): 7
The French defender played well alongside Richards and Guehi. Palace's defence also kept out their former player Rob Street who was partnering Sharp up front for Doncaster.
Midfielders
Daniel Munoz (RM): 8
The Colombian tapped in Palace's opening goal after Jean-Philippe Mateta had hit the post. Munoz is always a threat on the right flank.
Adam Wharton (CM): 7
After a lengthy spell out with a groin injury, Wharton made his first start since last October. His passing was excellent and he is finding his sharpness again. Glasner is still managing his minutes as Wharton was taken off for Jefferson Lerma after 62 minutes.
Will Hughes (CM): 8
Hughes controlled the midfield and made some great interceptions. He also played a fine pass over the top of the Doncaster defence which Justin Devenny scored from.
Tyrick Mitchell (LM): 7
Performed well but was taken off at half time for Ben Chilwell. The Chelsea loanee was playing just his second game of the season. His only game for the Blues this campaign was an EFL Cup appearance against Barrow. Mitchell has a challenge to keep Chilwell out of the side going forward.
Forwards
Justin Devenny (CAM): 8
Devenny missed a sitter and did have an effort on goal that went out for a throw-in. However, he made amends with an impressive lobbed finish to seal the victory for Palace.
Daichi Kamada (CAM): 7
Worked hard but would be disappointed not to have scored or got an assist against lower league opposition. Kamada was involved in Palace's opener as he passed the ball to Mateta from a free-kick.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (CF): 7
Was unlucky not to score when he hit the post but fortunately Munoz was on hand to finish off the move.
Substitutes
- Ben Chilwell, 7/10
- Jefferson Lerma, 7/10
- Romain Esse, 7/10
- Caleb Kporha, N/A
- Matheus Franca, N/A