Cubs Alex Bregman backup plan could be their best option after all
By Austin Owens
Alex Bregman has been one of the most popular players left on the free agent market this winter but has yet to sign with anyone. The hold up appears to be the contract length he is seeking and is reportedly not considering a short-term deal.
Over the last couple of days, the Chicago Cubs emerged as favorites to sign Bregman over the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Now that Bob Nightengale has shared that Bregman and Scott Boras are looking for a six-or-seven-year deal, it’s back to the drawing board on offers. Based on Tom Ricketts comments a couple weeks back, Chicago is probably out if Bregman doesn't meet them halfway.
"They think somehow we have all these dollars that the Dodgers have or the Mets have or the Yankees have and we just keep it. Which isn't true at all. What happens is we try to break even every year, and that's about it," Tom Ricketts said on 670 The Score.
Considering the circumstances, the Cubs should have a back up plan in place in case Bregman goes elsewhere.
Matt Shaw could start on Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs
While the Cubs have been far from the center of attention this offseason, they have made underrated moves that could improve their team drastically. Bullpen struggles in 2024 resulted in a lot of the Cubs’ losses but the relief core has reinforcements joining the club with Ryan Pressley and Ryan Brasier. Chicago traded for Astros star Kyle Tucker as well, hence the Bregman link.
Craig Counsell’s offense underperformed a season ago but when you look at the Cubs’ lineup on paper, it is obvious that they have potential to be dangerous. Of course adding Alex Bregman would enhance Chicago’s lineup but the organization has the option to fill their need at third base internally.
23-year-old Matt Shaw could very well find himself on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Shaw spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A in 2024 where he hit a combined .284 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. If the Cubs are not able to sign Bregman, it could be encouraging for the organization to see a flash of their future be productive at the big league level with Shaw.
By addressing the third base concern from their farm system, the Cubs could have money to spend elsewhere over the next couple of years and get back to being a threat during the month of October.