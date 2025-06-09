Cubs’ ideal pitching trade target is flying well under the radar

The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a suitable trade candidate for Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano according to Jon Heyman. Sugano has a better ERA than anyone starting for the Cubs on expiring deals and Japanese pitchers in their 30s on struggling teams.

Sugano recorded a 1.67 ERA in Japan last year illustrating his dominance. His solid command and offspeed arsenal have carried forward to MLB, making him a valuable asset that they can trade considering their struggles this season. He has been a miraculous surprise in MLB this season. The 35-year-old has sported a 3.23 ERA across 75.1 innings, including his 37.2 percent hard-hit rate that has produced more ground balls.

Sugano was acquired by the Orioles to replace ace Corbin Burnes who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason as a free agent.

Tomoyuki Sugano is exactly what the Cubs rotation needs

While the Cubs bullpen isn’t a red flag, it’s rounding into shape like bullpens do. Overall, they need higher-end starting pitching. He is considered a valuable trade chip for the Cubs due to his reliable starting pitching. As well, as his asset as a veteran Japanese star who can limit damage on the mound.

The Cubs are dealing with some challenges with injuries in their rotation. This would make Sugano a perfect fit considering his stability. His ability to provide quality starts and only surrendering four or fewer runs in all his starts. Overall, he is a stabilizing force for a team dealing with injuries.

His experience in the Nippon Professional Baseball League as a two-time Central League MVP, a four-time ERA champion, and winning the Sawamura Award (Japan's version of Cy Young), demonstrates his skill set as a masterful star.

Coupled with his knack for reducing hard contact pairs well with the Cubs' needs, which will provide them with a needed competitive edge.

Adding Sugano would amplify the Cubs' pitching depth, which would enhance their playoff desires by attracting players such as Kyle Tucker. A low asking price is what appeals to the Cubs, as he provides a cost-effective option compared to higher-end players of his caliber.