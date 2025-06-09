Fansided

Cubs’ ideal pitching trade target is flying well under the radar

According to John Heyman, the Chicago Cubs are honing in on the perfect underrated trade target to upgrade their rotation.
The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a suitable trade candidate for Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano according to Jon Heyman. Sugano has a better ERA than anyone starting for the Cubs on expiring deals and Japanese pitchers in their 30s on struggling teams.

Sugano recorded a 1.67 ERA in Japan last year illustrating his dominance. His solid command and offspeed arsenal have carried forward to MLB, making him a valuable asset that they can trade considering their struggles this season. He has been a miraculous surprise in MLB this season. The 35-year-old has sported a 3.23 ERA across 75.1 innings, including his 37.2 percent hard-hit rate that has produced more ground balls.

Sugano was acquired by the Orioles to replace ace Corbin Burnes who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason as a free agent.

Tomoyuki Sugano is exactly what the Cubs rotation needs

While the Cubs bullpen isn’t a red flag, it’s rounding into shape like bullpens do. Overall, they need higher-end starting pitching. He is considered a valuable trade chip for the Cubs due to his reliable starting pitching. As well, as his asset as a veteran Japanese star who can limit damage on the mound.

The Cubs are dealing with some challenges with injuries in their rotation. This would make Sugano a perfect fit considering his stability. His ability to provide quality starts and only surrendering four or fewer runs in all his starts. Overall, he is a stabilizing force for a team dealing with injuries.

His experience in the Nippon Professional Baseball League as a two-time Central League MVP, a four-time ERA champion, and winning the Sawamura Award (Japan's version of Cy Young), demonstrates his skill set as a masterful star.

Coupled with his knack for reducing hard contact pairs well with the Cubs' needs, which will provide them with a needed competitive edge.

Adding Sugano would amplify the Cubs' pitching depth, which would enhance their playoff desires by attracting players such as Kyle Tucker. A low asking price is what appeals to the Cubs, as he provides a cost-effective option compared to higher-end players of his caliber.

