MLB Rumors roundup: Braves lone trade chip, Cubs aggression, Roman Anthony mystery

The MLB season is in full swing, and we're starting to know where teams stand. Teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants continue to prove they're for real, while the Atlanta Braves have now fallen to 10 games under .500.

With teams finding out where they stand, MLB trade deadline plans are starting to become easier to identify. Nothing is set in stone yet, but with the deadline less than two months away, it's getting close to time for teams to begin prepping to make moves.

The latest MLB rumors cover the upcoming trade deadline and much more.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Red Sox refuse to reveal when Roman Anthony will make his MLB debut

Boston Red Sox fans want nothing more than to see Roman Anthony make his MLB debut. Unfortunately, manager Alex Cora refused to reveal whether his debut would be coming anytime soon.

When asked whether Anthony would be debuting at some point this week, all Cora said was, "I cannot answer the question. My mind is with the 26 guys we have here."

Sure, it's unrealistic to expect Cora to reveal whether Anthony would be debuting by answering a question pregame, but Cora's refusal to give Red Sox fans anything to work with only adds to the mounting frustration.

The Red Sox have been one of MLB's most disappointing teams this season, going 31-35 as of this writing. They're in desperate need of a spark, and have the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball knocking on the door. Anthony has seemingly proven all he can at the Triple-A level, so Red Sox fans have no idea why he isn't in the majors already.

Hopefully, Cora knows that an Anthony call-up is imminent. With the team returning home for a six-game homestand starting on Monday, it makes too much sense to promote the 21-year-old either on Monday or sometime during the week.

Cubs could be one of MLB's "most aggressive" teams at trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is the last chance for teams to make moves ahead of the postseason. With that in mind, fans of contending teams want their favorite teams to be aggressive and pursue the biggest possible upgrades. Given that, Chicago Cubs fans will be excited to hear what USA Today's Bob Nightengale had to say about their upcoming trade deadline plans.

"The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are expected to be the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline... the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers," Nightengale wrote.

The Cubs were one of four teams listed by Nightengale as among the aggressors at the upcoming deadline, and he added that they're seeking a frontline starter and bullpen help. This makes tons of sense.

Chicago has scored the second-most runs in the majors, but they do need pitching help. Justin Steele is out for the year, and Shota Imanaga is currently on his way back from an injury, so that explains the frontline starter need. Their bullpen was an area of concern entering the year, and concern has only grown as the season has progressed.

The Cubs have a World Series-level offense, but it'd be tough to pick them to win a series against the National League's elite without a pitching staff upgrade. Nightengale's report should have Cubs fans feeling giddy about the possibility of a big addition or two.

Marcell Ozuna could be traded regardless of how Braves play

The Atlanta Braves are in a rough spot. They're a team that expected to be in World Series contention entering the year, but have underperformed to the point where selling at the trade deadline has to be considered a realistic possibility. While the Braves won't commit to being surefire sellers at the deadline, Nightengale did note that Marcell Ozuna could be traded whether they turn their season around or not.

"No matter where Atlanta is at the trade deadline, the team isn't expected to be a seller – with the possible exception of DH Marcell Ozuna, who’s a free agent after the season."

Even if the Braves fail to turn their season around, they won't go all-in on a sell-off, and even if they are able to claw their way back into the postseason race, they could be open to trading Ozuna. As weird as their approach sounds, it makes sense.

It's a strange approach to not be clear sellers at the trade deadline, but who exactly would the Braves be selling? Most of their key players are locked in on long-term deals, and trading them would punt on 2026 and beyond. They could trade a guy like Raisel Iglesias, but he's struggled so mightily to the point where he probably has little to no value.

With Ozuna, though, he's a 34-year-old DH in his final year under contract. He's a vital piece for Atlanta this season, especially with how their offense has struggled, but his spot with the franchise long-term is far from secure. If the Braves get an offer they can't refuse, it makes sense to trade him when he's likely going to walk in the offseason. If they don't, they might as well hope they can go on a huge run down the stretch with Ozuna leading the way.