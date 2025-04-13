Cubs lineup projection if unfortunate Seiya Suzuki injury causes him to miss time

The Chicago Cubs just put together one of the most dominant performances in recent MLB history, defeating the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers by a final score of 16-0. Chicago is now 10-7 on the year after its slow start, and leads the majors with 112 runs scored and a +41 run differential.

The team is flying high, but it's hard for Cubs fans to be too confident after Seiya Suzuki, one of their best hitters, left the game in the fifth inning with an injury. The Cubs were more than fine offensively without him on Saturday, but Suzuki is slashing .292/.390/.538 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 17 games while hitting third in their order most nights. Losing him is a big deal.

If Suzuki's wrist injury forces him to miss any time, Chicago's offense might slow down a bit. That is abundantly clear when taking a look at their projected lineup without him.

Cubs lineup projection without Seiya Suzuki shows others will have to step up

Batting Order Player Position 1 Nico Hoerner 2B 2 Ian Happ LF 3 Kyle Tucker RF 4 Dansby Swanson SS 5 Michael Busch 1B 6 Justin Turner DH 7 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF 8 Matt Shaw 3B 9 Miguel Amaya C

Suzuki's injury will undoubtedly force Craig Counsell to reconfigure some of his lineup. Counsell might opt to keep Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker as the team's first two hitters considering the team's offensive success with that configuration, but Nico Hoerner's hot start gives the Cubs a perfect excuse to place him at the top of the order, lengthening the lineup in the process. Hoerner has a .351 OBP thus far (nearly 30 points higher than Happ) and has stolen six bases already. He'd be a perfect table-setter in front of Happ, Tucker, and Dansby Swanson.

Suzuki's replacement on most days will likely be Justin Turner, a player the Cubs signed in free agency. Turner might not be the star he once was and might be off to a bit of a slow start, but he's by far the biggest offensive threat on Chicago's bench most nights. The Cubs could choose to prioritize speed by inserting Jon Berti into the lineup, but Turner gives them the best chance to produce some of the power they'll end up missing from Suzuki.

This injury would really mean that the lower third of Chicago's order has to step up. Miguel Amaya has thrived out of the No. 9 spot, as has backup catcher Carson Kelly, but Pete Crow-Armstrong (.522 OPS) and Matt Shaw (.530 OPS) have really struggled to begin the season. Both of these youngsters have a good amount of upside, so if Suzuki does have to miss time, Counsell will hope that one or both of these players can get going at the dish.