3 roster flaws the Cubs still need to correct before spring training
Fans on the north side of Chicago, where the Chicago Cubs haven't earned a postseason berth in the Jed Hoyer era, are growing impatient. All that may end in 2025 as the team looks to catapult itself forward with the recent significant splash of Kyle Tucker. Still, the Cubs have moves they have to make. Adding Tucker helps launch the team forward, but losing Cody Bellinger also takes away from the team's upside if they don't allocate those funds elsewhere.
There is over a month to go in the offseason, but hope is dwindling that the Cubs will add a free agent that moves the needle forward. Free agent hope dwindles because the Cubs were always thinking of making more significant moves via trade this winter. There's still time to make that happen, especially once the trade market heats back up after Roki Sasaki signs. That being said, the Cubs still have a few roster flaws they need to address.
3. A stop gap at the hot corner
With top prospect Matt Shaw seemingly ready to contribute at the major league level, it would be nice to have a stopgap to help ease him in. Yoan Moncada is the perfect addition to this roster on a one-year deal, given his ability to play third place and swing the bat well enough to be a sufficient addition until Shaw is 100 percent ready. This move alleviates the pressure of stepping into a prominent role right out of the gate and lets Shaw find his own groove without all of the spotlight.
Moncada was once a well-established player for the Chicago White Sox, but injuries have crippled his big league career to this point. At just 29 years old, plenty is left in his bat if he can remain healthy. He isn't a long-term solution, but it takes enough time for Shaw to adjust.
Moncada is thought to be sought after by the Cubs, Mariners, and Blue Jays. Given that the Mariners and Cubs have been in talks regarding Luis Castillo, with Seattle voicing its need for position players, it would be wise for the Cubs to swoop in for Moncada to help force Seattle's hand in trade talks with one more player off the board.
2. Cubs still need a closer
The Cubs will presumably add a back-end reliever at some point, but you'd like to see them get something done so you don't have to worry about it any longer. The relief market hasn't picked up a ton of steam yet, and as long as Tanner Scott is still available, that will be the case. Once Scott signs, the closer/ late relief markets flood gates will open, and that's where a team like the Cubs can make a move.
It's January, but most of the Cubs' remaining moves still depend upon other free agents signing first. Where the Cubs missed on Josh Rojas and Hyeseong Kim regarding third base/bench duties, there are still ample relievers available that can make an impact for the Cubs. After blowing 26 saves in 2024, expect this to be an area where Jed Hoyer is waiting to strike once the opportunity presents itself.
1. Cubs rotation could use some work
We already know that the Cubs are looking to add an impact starter. That move will likely come via trade. The team has been loosely connected to Jack Flaherty, which makes some sense, given that he only cost cash vs. cash and prospects that any trade would cost. Flaherty, however, comes with risk after one stellar season between Detroit and Los Angeles. The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes has also held up the trade market, as teams that miss out will look to pivot.
The Cubs can't simply force a team to trade a starter unless they offer a deal now that they would wind up regretting. Overpaying is unnecessary at this juncture, given that they have seven top-100 prospects available and can likely match or beat any trade offer. However, the Cubs will have to be patient, and more so, Cubs fans must be.
Sasaki isn't expected to sign for at least another two weeks. It would be nice if the Cubs could have another bench piece/stopgap signed and a closer by that point. That way, when they land their starter, they'll be ready to report to camp for the 2025 season with all needs met.