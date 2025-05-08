Cubs use Cade Horton call-up to embarrass hated division rivals

Can this day get any worse for the Pittsburgh Pirates? The team's campaign has spiraled to the point of relieving manager Derek Shelton of his duties. Meanwhile, their division rival Chicago Cubs are flourishing, punctuated by a decision to call up their top pitching prospect, Cade Horton.

Horton will join the Cubs for their upcoming road trip against the New York Mets, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reported. The right-hander has excelled with Triple-A Iowa and will get a shot to see if his dynamism translates to the Majors. It's exciting news for Chicago, and not-as-exciting news for the Pirates, plus another National League Central foe: the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs promoting Cade Horton rubs salt in Pirates, Cardinals wounds

Chicago is in the thick of the NL pennant race and pushing all the right buttons, with Horton's promotion marking the latest example. Moreover, his imminent arrival sheds light on Pittsburgh and St. Louis' mismanagement of their farm systems. The Pirates and Cardinals boast high-end pitching prospects who should already be in the MLB in Bubba Chandler and Michael McGreevy, respectively.

Chandler has been outstanding for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, putting up similarly impressive numbers to Horton. The Pirates' hard-throwing 22-year-old has proven he's prepared for the Show, just like the latter, though he remains in the minors. Moreover, the former is considered the superior talent, listed as the No. 2 RHP in the league's Pipeline rankings, compared to the latter's No. 8.

McGreevy has fared well when given chances to take the mound for the Cardinals in 2024 and 2025. But he ostensibly hasn't earned their trust yet to handle much more than an emergency long relief role. Nonetheless, his track record as a capable starter would help a St. Louis rotation in the bottom-third of baseball in WAR.

Shelton's firing and the Cards' consistent inconsistency are icing on the cake for a Cubs squad adding Horton to its 40-man roster. The 23-year-old will help Chicago fill the void left by ace Shota Imanaga, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain.