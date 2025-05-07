Shota Imanaga update puts Cubs prospect in even brighter spotlight

Shota Imanaga suffered a hamstring injury and landed on the IL as a result. Unfortunately, his IL stint won't be short, as he won't even be evaluated until he's on the sidelines for two weeks. This likely means Chicago Cubs fans won't see him pitch for at least a month.

That long and uncertain timetable gives the team's top pitching prospect, Cade Horton, a chance to make a big impression.

More on Imanaga- Craig Counsell said he will be evaluated after two weeks and the ramping up of his rehab will be easier to project. Counsell confirmed that medically it’s considered a grade 1 strain. Cubs wise ,they will be more cautious on return for obvious reasons. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 6, 2025

Whether Horton even gets promoted to the majors remains to be seen. He's their top pitching prospect, but the Cubs promoted reliever Gavin Hollowell to replace Imanaga's spot on the roster.

If the Cubs do elect to go with the sensible move though and promote Horton, this injury gives him a chance to pitch well and potentially stick around long-term.

Shota Imanaga's injury update puts Cade Horton directly in the Cubs' spotlight

Horton has gotten off to a sizzling start at Triple-A Iowa this season, posting a 1.24 ERA through his first six starts in 29 innings of work. He has allowed just 12 hits and has struck out 33 batters. Yes, his walks are a bit higher than the Cubs would like, but other than that, he looks every bit like the top prospect that he's deemed to be.

Given how well he's pitched at the highest level in the minor leagues and the Cubs being without each of their two best starting pitchers in Imanaga and Justin Steele, why wouldn't they give Horton a shot? It makes too much sense.

Assuming Horton does get his shot, there's every reason to believe he'll stick around for more than just one start. Imanaga's injury will presumably keep him out for at least a month, giving Horton four or five starts to prove himself.

Will he pitch like he belongs in the majors? Maybe, maybe not. His upside is far greater than any other pitcher in the Cubs organization, though, and his numbers in Triple-A prove he's worthy of a call-up. If he pitches well, the Cubs have a long-term answer in their rotation that they desperately need. If he doesn't, it's not as if guys like Chris Flexen and Jordan Wicks would be that much better.

The Cubs need to give Horton his shot, and Imanaga's long-ish timetable gives them a reason to do just that.