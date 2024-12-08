Dabo Swinney, Clemson celebrated SMU ushering in Alabama’s CFP downfall
By Scott Rogust
What a rollercoaster season it has been for the Clemson Tigers. From getting blown out in the season-opening game against the Georgia Bulldogs, to now winning the ACC Championship.
After the Miami Hurricanes dropped their final two games, Clemson snuck into the title matchup to take on the SMU Mustangs. While Clemson dominated for most of the game, they received a scare from the Mustangs, who tied the game up at 31 points apiece late. Clemson was then able to kick a 56-yard walk-off field goal to win the ACC Championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
During his postgame interview, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave major credit to SMU and gave an ultimatum to the College Football Playoff committee — the Mustangs better be in the Playoff.
Well, on Sunday, Swinney received his wish, SMU edged out the Alabama Crimson Tide to clinch the No. 11 seed in the Playoff. The Mustangs will now take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round.
ESPN's Molly McGrath reported from the Clemson watch party that the loudest cheer from the team was for SMU making it into the College Football Playoff. Not for Clemson earning the No. 12 seed, but for SMU, the team they defeated less than 24 hours earlier, making it.
Clemson celebrated more for SMU making it into the College Football Playoff
There was a real debate as to who should make it into the College Football Playoff between SMU and Alabama. SMU nearly won the ACC Championship after going 11-2 on the year, but they didn't really have the strength of schedule or high profile win. As for Alabama, they picked up notable wins against Georgia and South Carolina, but they have two brutal losses on their record against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. It really was a debate between Alabama's losses versus SMU's quality wins.
Ultimately, SMU won out, with Alabama being the first team out. Had Alabama not lost the way they did against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, there may not have been much to debate. Now, the Crimson Tide will miss out on the chance to compete for a national title, and will likely play in the Citrus Bowl or the ReliaQuest Bowl. Not exactly what Alabama fans and head coach Kalen DeBoer envisioned after he went from the national title runner-ups in the Washington Huskies to Alabama to replace a retiring Nick Saban.
As for Clemson, they didn't earn one of the top four seeds and the first-round bye despite winning the conference title. Instead, they earned the No. 12 seed, and they will face off against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on the road. Sure, they don't get a home game as a conference champion, they managed to sneak into the College Football Playoff when their chances appeared minimal.
Clemson is happy that made it into the 12-team field for a national title, and it appears they were even more stoked that SMU made it in as well.