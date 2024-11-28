Dabo Swinney does a complete 180 on NIL that will change Clemson dramatically
It’s amazing what time will do. For Dabo Swinney, time changed his entire perspective on college players getting paid. At first he said he’d quit before he was involved with the NCAA paying collegiate players.
Well, he’s still employed at Clemson so clearly that was all talk. But now he’s not only tolerating the new era of NIL in college athletics, he’s embracing paying players. So much so that he’s all aboard the revenue sharing train and stating it’s what will separate Clemson from the rest of college football.
His new perspective and approach is exactly why coaches like Nick Saban stepped away when he did. Not all coaches were ready to embrace rapid change. Not that they don’t want players to get compensated. But because of the headaches that come with it.
Between entitlement, midseason disputes over NIL value and simply decisions being made strictly for financial gain, there’s a new landscape in college football. And with coaches like Swinney buying into a new norm, it can drastically change how players view your team.
Dabo Swinney’s reinvigorated perspective on NIL could benefit Clemson’s recruiting
Now that Swinney is bought in to the NIL era of college athletics, it could be a turning point for the Tigers as they look to get back to the precipice of college football they once held. As Michigan showed with its uber-aggressive approach to flip No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, money talks.
And with the new revenue sharing, the money players can earn jumped up even more. With the NCAA having hardly any real restrictions, it has become a war zone in recruiting and trying to get the top recruits.
Because of that, players are given crazy high valuations and their heads get swollen about what they feel they’re worth. It’s gotten reckless to the point where players are entering the transfer portal midseason because of NIL disputes.
Swinney going all in on the new age of recruiting is exactly what coaches need to do. Pushing back only hurts the program’s ability to attract the better recruits. Saban knew his philosophies and principles weren’t in line with the new style of recruiting.
But Swinney adapting is what it takes for a program to at least become a little more competitive in the NIL and recruiting landscape.